The Tampa Bay Lightning will host Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday against the New York Rangers from Amalie Arena. Head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the NHL game props for tonight’s matchup.

New York Rangers (+146) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (-182) Total: 5.5 (O+102/U-124)

The two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning have dug themselves a hole in the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Rangers. The old saying “you aren’t in trouble until you lose at home” should be the mentality the Lightning have entering this game if they want to get back into this series against the Rangers.

New York’s young players are developing into stars in front of the hockey world’s eyes during this postseason run, including the likes of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko. Combining the youngsters with the likes of Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad has helped give the Rangers a 2-0 series edge.

Tampa Bay has the experience on their roster to not panic despite their predicament. The Lightning boast a 4-1 record as the home team in the playoffs this year and three of those four victories have come by multiple goals.

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been a difference-maker for the Rangers in the postseason and more specifically this series, but it’s difficult to see Andrei Vasilevskiy losing three straight starts.

The Lightning showed signs of life late in Game 2 and there was clearly a desperation factor to that, but they’ll need even more of that type of effort in Game 3. With home ice and last change, Jon Cooper should be able to make the appropriate adjustments to set up his star players for success, which is why we’re on the Lightning on the puckline tonight, which brings enticing plus-money value at +152.

After an eight-goal outburst in Game 1 led by the Rangers with six, Game 2 was much tamer with a total of five goals scored. This was the expectation heading into this series with two of the league’s best goalies in Shesterkin and Vasilevskiy. Surprisingly, the Rangers haven’t had a difficult time solving the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner through two games. If the Lightning want to pick up a Game 3 win, they’ll need to focus on figuring out ways to solve Shesterkin. With that in mind, there’s some solid value present here for Game 3, with the total currently set at 5.5 and the over at +102.

This Game 3 should see more goals scored, with the Lightning breaking out offensively and playing the level of hockey they have over their last two playoff runs.

Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Best Bets

Lightning puckline -1.5 (+152), Over 5.5 (+102)