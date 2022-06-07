New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Best Bets Game 4

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday against the New York Rangers from Amalie Arena.

Head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the NHL game props for tonight’s matchup.

New York Rangers (+150) vs Tampa Bay Lightning (-182) Total: 5.5 (O+106, U-130)

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Lightning picked up their most significant victory when they defeated the New York Rangers 3-2, avoiding going down 3-0 in the series. The Lightning know how to dig deep when the games get difficult and find ways to win. Igor Shesterkin has been difficult to beat in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, posting a .930 save percentage, but the Lightning are great at going into the dirty areas and is often rewarded. That’s one of the only ways you will beat Shesterkin, by creating traffic and making life difficult for him.

There’s a lot of high-end skill on this roster, but plenty of players like to play a physical brand of hockey. Nikita Kucherov has improved through each game of the series and put together a three-point performance in Game 3, which means you should probably expect him to play another impactful role in Game 4. Jon Cooper made some crucial adjustments for the Lightning on home ice, and there should be more coming for a Tampa Bay team that continues to find different ways to exploit teams when they play at Amalie Arena.

The Rangers have been inconsistent on the road, which has made them a team to target when they play against an opponent that has a lot of success at home like the Lightning. Tampa Bay will enter this game as sizable favorites on the moneyline, and there isn’t a ton of value there at the current price of -182. Even if their victory in Game 3 wasn’t by multiple goals, the Lightning are still in an excellent position to buck that trend and put up a lopsided performance tonight, which presents excellent plus-money value on the puck line at +146.

Besides the Rangers’ 6-2 Game 1 rout of the Lightning, Games 2 and 3 were decided by 3-2 scores. These results are how most people would have expected this series to go, with two Vezina quality goaltenders at both ends of the ice. Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin have been great in this series, and there’s an expectation that goals will be even harder to find as this series goes deeper. With that thought in mind, it’s challenging to think that both clubs will try and open things up offensively, with each team doing an excellent job of protecting the slot and limiting high-danger chances. The price for the under 5.5 is still attractive at -130, and it’s one you should watch.

Best Bets: Lightning puck line -1.5 (+146), Under 5.5 (-130)