New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Best Bets Game 6

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday against the New York Rangers from Amalie Arena.

New York Rangers (+160) vs Tampa Bay Lightning (-194) Total: 5.5 (O+116/U-142)

The New York Rangers came out ahead 2-0 in this series against the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning. The beast has since awoken from its slumber and is now one win away from making a third straight Stanley Cup Finals appearance. The Rangers are dealing with their fair share of injuries at this point to key players, who are taking the ice banged up, which has resulted in a difficult time scoring goals, something already was a challenge against Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Lightning center Brayden Point is closing in on a return to the lineup that could happen as soon as tonight and even if he’s not 100%, it adds an element that the team has been lacking in this series. In the Lightning’s three-game win streak, they’ve outscored the Rangers 10-4 and have won two of those games by multiple goals.

Tampa can close the series out tonight at home and have shown the same killer instinct that guided them over the last two playoff runs. With how dominant the Lightning have looked over the last three games and how dialed in their star players have been, you should likely turn your attention towards them on the puckline which presents a nice plus-money value at +134.

While the plus-money number on the over 5.5 at +116 might look enticing, don’t fall for the price, as nice as it might look. The series between the Rangers and Lightning opened with an eight-goal outburst, six of which were from the Rangers, but has since seen five or fewer goals scored in the next four contests. With Igor Shesterkin facing off with Andrei Vasilevskiy, it’s hard to imagine that you’ll be treated to a high-scoring affair on Saturday night.

When two teams show you who they’re, believe them and that’s exactly what you should be doing here tonight in this contest with the under 5.5 at -142.

Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 Best Bets

Lightning puckline -1.5 (+138), Under 5.5 (-142)