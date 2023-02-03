NHL All-Star Game: Atlantic vs. Metropolitan Best Bets

Metropolitan (+110) vs. Atlantic (-134) Total: 11.5 (O-106, U-116)
The Atlantic and Metropolitan Division teams have some of the NHL’s best all-around talent, making for a great matchup to decide who’ll play in the championship. The format features a 20-minute 3-on-3 tournament, with time and space for the world’s best players to create a drama-filled Saturday afternoon. The Metro Division has won three of the last six All-Star Games, which might make you look toward their plus-money moneyline odds of +110. Still, there’s good reason for the Atlantic to be the favorite at -134.
It’s hard to find an edge in goal, with four of the NHL’s best goaltenders taking the ice. Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak has been the most impactful player, but with some injuries to the Atlantic, some Metropolitan Division veterans might have something to say about the results.
There’s a lot to like about both teams, which makes sense when considering this an All-Star Game. However, it’s hard to ignore the Metro’s past success in this game, and we like their goalies slightly more. The Metro’s plus-money moneyline has value, so lean in their direction on Saturday.
Best Bet: Metropolitan moneyline (+110)
This matchup will feature elite goaltenders but don’t expect elite performances. However, it makes a difference considering the total in this All-Star format. During last year’s All-Star game, only one matchup saw twelve or more goals scored, and we don’t think that will change. As a result, targeting the under 11.5 has some value at -116.
Best Bet: Under 11.5 (-116)
Player Props
Anytime Goal Scorer: Sidney Crosby (-114)
There are a lot of veteran All-Stars in this matchup, but the one that sticks out with the most value to score is Sidney Crosby. Sid the Kid will go down as one of the greatest to ever play the game, and when you can target him to score at -114 in an All-Star Game, that’s a difficult number to pass up.
First Goal Scorer: Jack Hughes (+1100)
Jack Hughes has emerged as a superstar talent for the New Jersey Devils and will play a significant role on the Metropolitan team. With Hughes’s skill and speed, it’s hard to pass on him to open the scoring in this matchup at +1100.
