NHL All-Star Game: Central vs. Pacific Best Bets

It’s officially the NHL All-Star Weekend. Games will take place on Saturday, with the Central opening up against the Pacific.

All Odds Courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pacific (+102) vs. Central (-124) Total: 13.5 (O-106, U-116)

You will not find more talent than in the Pacific and Central Divisions. The format features a 20-minute 3-on-3 tournament, with time and space for the world’s best players to create a drama-filled Saturday afternoon. The Pacific Division has won three of the last six All-Star Games under this format, yet they’re interestingly priced as the underdogs at +102. That might not be surprising, considering they’ll be up against a Central Division loaded with talent. Still, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will undoubtedly have something to say about that.

The Central Division roster might be deeper, but it’s hard to argue that the Pacific doesn’t have more high-end talent, which can sway how bettors view this game. The Central has a clear edge in goal, with Connor Helleybuyck or Juuse Saros. That correlates with why the oddsmakers have the Central as a slight favorite, but in reality, the goalies typically won’t stand on their heads in games like these.

McDavid and Draisaitl taking over this game is a scary premise, but the Central has the better goalie duo and should be able to outlast the Pacific.

Best Bet: Central moneyline (-124)

During the three games at last year’s All-Star Game, none saw more than 13 goals scored. The total between the Central and Pacific is set at 13.5, with the over priced at -106, while the under sits at -116. Despite all the talent, we’ll side with history and expect the number to fall under the total. It might seem like a safe play, but that’s a lot of combined goals for such a short period, even with the best players in the world.

Best Bet: Under 13.5 (-116)

Player Props

Connor McDavid First Goal Scorer (+1000)

The Oilers’ superstar is tied for the shortest odds to open the scoring at +1000. McDavid’s ability, combined with the open ice, is enough to love backing this number as a value play.

Jason Robertson to score, Central to Win (+136)

Jason Robertson has established himself as one of the best goal-scorers in the NHL. He’s already tallied 33 goals in 51 games, and his game-breaking talent should be front and center in this matchup. Since we like the Central Division to come out on top, parlaying that with Robertson to score adds value and makes for a good lean at +136.