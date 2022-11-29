NHL Best Bets: Avalanche vs. Jets Game Picks

Two teams that have got off to good starts face off tonight, with the Colorado Avalanche visiting the Winnipeg Jets.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Colorado Avalanche (-137) vs. Winnipeg Jets (+114) Total: 6 (O -108, U -112)

The Avalanche and Jets enter this matchup playing great hockey, the Avs posting an 8-2 record over their past ten games, while the Jets are 7-3 over that same stretch. The Avalanche are looking to build off winning the Stanley Cup last season while working through early injuries. They’ve still posted a 12-6-1 record and are as big of a threat as ever. On the other hand, there was some uncertainty surrounding the Jets this year, knowing that this core group of players hasn’t been able to meet expectations. Enter new head coach Rick Bowness, who has pushed the team to find another gear, leading to a 13-6-1 record.

Keeping goals out of their nets has been a significant strength for each team early on, with the Avalanche sitting third in the league in goals allowed per game, while the Jets aren’t far behind them in seventh.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup this evening, the Avalanche are expected to start Alexandar Georgiev, while the Jets should do the same with Connor Hellebuyck. Georgiev has been tremendous in his first season with the Avs, posting a 10-2-1 record with a .933 save percentage, while Hellebuyck has been equally as good at 10-5-1 with a .925 save percentage. If you like good goaltending, this is a matchup to watch.

The Jets have already defeated the Avalanche once this season, but the Avalanche are challenging to beat twice in a row. As a result, there’s some definite value in siding with the visitors on the moneyline at -137.

Best Bet: Avalanche moneyline (-137)

With tonight’s expected goalie matchup, it’s not surprising that the total for this game is set at six. These teams already combined for seven goals earlier this season, and both sides also sit in the league’s top half in goals per game. This matchup can go either way, considering we already mentioned how good these teams are defensively and in goal. There’s slightly more value in siding with the over, and since that’s already happened with these teams, it’s not a stretch to see history repeat itself.

Best Bet: Over six (-108)

There’s a lot of star power on the Avalanche, but one player that constantly flies under the radar is Mikko Rantanen. The Avs star has already compiled 13 goals and 16 assists through 19 games and continues demonstrating why he’s one of the top scorers in the NHL. In the teams meeting earlier this season, Rantanen went off, recording two goals and one assist, a common theme in his career against the Jets. There’s too much value in looking towards the Finnish winger to score tonight, which is currently priced at a very appetizing +146.

Best Prop: Mikko Rantanen to Record Over 0.5 Goal (+146)