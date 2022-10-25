NHL Best Bets: Avalanche vs. Rangers Game Picks

Two of the top teams in the NHL are set to collide tonight from Madison Square Garden, with the New York Rangers playing host to the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado Avalanche (-110) vs. New York Rangers (-110) Total: 6.5 (O +108, U -134)

It’s hard to find two teams more complete than the Avalanche and Rangers, so don’t be surprised if we see this matchup again in a seven-game series come June. Both teams have been solid out of the gate, posting identical 3-2-1 records. They each have multiple players already putting up big point totals, which shouldn’t be surprising with the amount of star power present.

The most significant advantage the Rangers should have over the defending Stanley Cup champs is in the net. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner is expected to suit up for New York tonight in Igor Shesterkin, while the Avalanche will counter with Alexandar Georgiev. The Rangers netminder has posted a 3-0-1 record, combined with a .901 save percentage. Meanwhile, Georgiev is sitting at 3-0-1 with a .908 save percentage.

It shouldn’t be surprising that they enter this matchup with equal odds on the moneyline at -110. Madison Square Garden is a tough place to play, and the Rangers are notoriously difficult to beat at home, so this is a pick ’em between Stanley Cup contenders. There’s likely some value in turning toward the home side on the moneyline tonight.

Best Bet: Rangers moneyline (-110)

The Avalanche and Rangers are built similarly, but the Rangers should have a sizable advantage in goal, with all things being equal. The Rangers are much more effective when their goaltender is dialed in, and he seems to perform better when he receives a lot of shots on the net. There’s the potential he steals this game against a high-powered Avs offense. The total is set at 6.5, and there’s likely some value with the under, priced at -134.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-134)

There’s a lot to like about the Rangers’ roster. They dove into free agency in the offseason and signed Vincent Trocheck to a long-term contract. The forward is coming off a 51-point season for the Carolina Hurricanes, and he’s already fit in with the Rangers. Trocheck has recorded two goals and four assists through six games while continuing to get a more significant role for the Rangers. A player of Trocheck’s caliber should find a way to get in on the scoring. Trocheck’s price to light the lamp is listed at +220, and those odds have too much value to pass up.

Best Prop: Vincent Trocheck Over 0.5 Goals (+220)