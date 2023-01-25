NHL Best Bets: Blue Jackets vs. Oilers Game Picks

Columbus Blue Jackets (+300) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-385) Total: 6.5 (O -128, U +104)
To say that things haven’t gone as the Blue Jackets planned would be an understatement. This team was expected to jump in the standings after being active in free agency, but that hasn’t been the case. On the other hand, the Oilers still find themselves in a playoff position and on the rise in the Western Conference.
The Oilers have won six straight games and own a 7-2-1 record over their last ten. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets have struggled, with a 3-6-1 record over their previous ten.
Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Blue Jackets should continue riding Elvis Merzlikins, while the Oilers should do the same with Stuart Skinner. The Blue Jackets netminder has a 5-13 record with a .868 save percentage, while Skinner is 13-10-2 with a .915 save percentage. With what we’ve seen from these goalies, it’s difficult not to give the Oilers an edge in the net.
It’s hard to find an area in which the Oilers shouldn’t have an edge tonight. There’s no value in backing the Oilers’ moneyline price of -385, and even though it’s hard to project a team to win by three goals, there’s value in supporting the Oilers’ puck line odds at +116.
Best Bet: Oilers Puck Line -2.5 (+116)
This is the first of two matchups between the Oilers and Blue Jackets, and it’s one where Edmonton should be able to take full advantage. The Oilers sit with the NHL’s third-highest scoring offense, while the Blue Jackets sit in 30th in goals allowed per game. Over the Blue Jackets’ last five games, three matchups have seen seven or more goals scored, while the Oilers have seen that in four of their previous five. Following the trends, there’s definite value in backing the over 6.5 at -128.
Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-128)
It’s hardly a secret that the Edmonton Oilers boast two of the NHL’s highest-scoring players, so targeting them in this matchup should be something we continue to look at. Connor McDavid is the NHL’s best player and has already scored an absurd 40 goals in just 48 games. With a highly cushy matchup for McDavid and the Oilers, it would be silly to ignore the NHL’s leading goal scorer. Even though McDavid is sitting at -140 to score, it’s hard to avoid targeting him in this matchup.
Best Prop: Connor McDavid to Record Over 0.5 Goals (-140)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.