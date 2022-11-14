NHL Best Bets: Blues vs. Avalanche Game Picks

The St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche are set to collide for the first time since their entertaining playoff series last season.

St. Louis Blues (+168) vs. Colorado Avalanche (-192) Total: 6.5 (O -118, U -104)

Colorado was able to come out on top in last season’s playoff series en route to their Stanley Cup victory and has continued with a positive start this year. The Avs have an 8-4-1 record and four straight victories, while the Blues have strung together a pair of wins after a long losing skid. Both sides are headed in a positive direction, which should provide an entertaining game at Ball Arena.

Seeing the Blues struggle through their first stretch of games was interesting. Some of their younger players hit a wall early and didn’t perform to the level we saw from them a year ago.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Blues will likely turn to Jordan Binnington, while the Avs should start Alexandar Georgiev. The Blues netminder started the year strong but has struggled lately, compiling a 5-5 record with a .895 save percentage. The same can’t be said for Georgiev in his first season with the Avs, posting a 7-1-1 record with a .924 save percentage.

The Avs have played some solid hockey, but the Blues are on a positive trajectory. As a result, there’s too much value on the Blues’ moneyline at +168, even with the Avs playing strong.

Best Bet: Blues moneyline (+168)

It’s not hard to envision the Blues and Avs combining for another high-scoring matchup. Both teams have depth up front and star power, which should create a fast-paced environment. The Blues’ offense is slowly but surely coming to life, and their depth up front should be able to create chances in this matchup. With the Blues sitting near the basement in goals allowed per game, don’t be surprised if these clubs constantly trade offensive blows. Targeting the over 6.5 at -118 has value.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-118)

There’s been plenty to like about what Nathan MacKinnon has accomplished this season. The Avs star center has tallied four goals and 19 assists, which shows that he’s constantly improving. One of his linemates has been filling the net with pucks of late, but MacKinnon is too talented of a goal scorer not to score at a higher clip. He’s also found a lot of success against the Blues, recording eleven points over his past ten games against them. MacKinnon is listed at +112 to score, a number that warrants consideration.

Best Prop: Nathan MacKinnon to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+112)