NHL Best Bets: Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Picks

Two longtime Central division rivals are set to clash tonight, with the St. Louis Blues paying a visit to the Chicago Blackhawks.

St. Louis Blues (-176) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (+146) Total: 6 (O-112, U-108)

It’s no secret that the St. Louis Blues went through a massive dry spell to end October and begin November. That appears to have changed of late, which has seen them pick up three straight victories, including their last matchup over the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. They still need to find more consistency overall, considering they own a 6-8 record, but they appear on the right track and ready to turn things around. Their opponent tonight, the Chicago Blackhawks, were expected to be a poor team this season, and although that’s likely to be the case, in the long run, they’ve surprised a lot of people early on under their new head coach Luke Richardson.

It’s not hard to see a lot of good things about this Blues hockey team, while the Blackhawks have started to come back down to earth and have lost seven of their last ten games. The Blues are set to enter this matchup as sizable road favorites on the moneyline at -176, while the home side owns +146 odds. With the Blues now headed on a positive trajectory and having found some consistency, it’s not surprising to see them enter this contest with this type of pricing.

Looking towards the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Blues are expected to ride Jordan Binnington between the pipes, while the Blackhawks will be countering with Arvid Soderblom. The Blues starter has posted a 6-5 record, paired with a .904 save percentage, while the Hawks netminder is sitting at 2-3 with a .931 save percentage. The Hawks have gotten some surprisingly good goaltending from this youngster, and they’re looking to see what they have in him moving forward.

With the way the Blues have looked of late, it’s going to be difficult to side with the Blackhawks in this matchup tonight. There’s not a ton of value in the visitors on the moneyline, but their puck line price of +148 should intrigue bettors on this small slate of games.

Best Bet: Blues puck line -1.5 (+148)

With the Blues starting to play much better, we can target some of the trends that we’ve seen them compile of late. Over their last five games, six goals or less have been scored in four of them, meaning they’ve started to clean things up defensively. On the other hand, the Blackhawks sit second last in the NHL in goals scored per game, which shouldn’t exactly inspire any confidence that we’re going to see a high-scoring matchup this evening. This will be the season’s first meeting between these two clubs, and the total is currently set at six, with the over sitting at -112 while the under is coming in at -108. With how the Blues have been winning hockey games of late, it’s hard to fade the under six at -108.

Best Bet: Under six (-108)

With many of the St. Louis Blues’ struggles this season, it shouldn’t be a surprise that some of their star players have underperformed. Vladimir Tarasenko got off to a hot start to the regular season but has since been in a massive dry spell in the goal-scoring department. The Russian sniping winger has compiled just four goals on the season, and he’s due for a hot stretch, knowing that the team is started to play much better hockey, and he’s a big part of that. With that in mind, there’s simply too much value on his prop tonight to score, which is currently listed at a very appetizing price of +190 that warrants consideration.

Best Prop: Vladimir Tarasenko to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+190)