NHL Best Bets: Blues vs. Bruins Game Picks

Two teams looking to get back on track are set to collide tonight, with the struggling St. Louis Blues visiting the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

St. Louis Blues (+172) vs. Boston Bruins (-210) Total: 6 (O -120, U -102)

After a 3-0 start, the St. Louis Blues are reeling after losing six straight. Even though the Bruins are coming off a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, they are still 8-2 through ten games. Boston has been doing a great job offensively and defensively, which has them first in goals per game and fourth in goals allowed per game. It’s an entirely different story for the Blues, who sit last in scoring while also 28th in goals allowed. The Blues’ offense looks deeper on paper but has struggled mightily.

Regarding the projected goalie matchup, the Bruins should ride the hot hand of Linus Ullmark while the Blues should send out Jordan Binnington. The Bruins’ netminder has been stellar, owning an 8-1 record with a .929 save percentage. The same cannot be said for Binnington, sitting at 3-4 with a .879 save percentage. If the team hopes to turn things around, things will have to improve in front of the Blues’ goalie. Still, the Bruins should have an edge in every area of this game.

The prices should hardly be viewed as a surprise, with the Blues sitting at +1720 on the moneyline while the Bruins are listed at -210. There’s not much value in the home side, but consider their puck line odds at +126.

Best Bet: Bruins puck line -1.5 (+126)

The Bruins can put up five goals any night, but they can also play a defensively sound game. Still, the Blues have seen six or more goals scored in each of their last four games, so it’s easy to expect Boston to have a strong offensive showing. The Blues are too strong offensively to sit in this position for much longer, so there has to be some offense output brewing with this team. As a result, with the total set at 6, consider the over at -110.

Best Bet: Over 6 (-110)

David Pastrnak is in a contract year and has had a strong start. Through 12 games, he’s already recorded eight goals and eleven assists, putting him among the most productive players in the league. With the Blues struggling to keep pucks out of their net and Pastrnak looking explosive every time he touches the puck, it’s easy to expect him to continue filling the net with pucks. Target Pastrnak to score at +106, which has a value with how strong he’s looked.

Best Prop: David Pastrnak to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+106)