NHL Best Bets: Blues vs. Canucks Game Picks

The St. Louis Blues will try to extend their win streak to four games tonight when they visit Rogers Arena to take on the Vancouver Canucks.

St. Louis Blues (-108) vs. Vancouver Canucks (-111) Total: 6 (O-118, U-105)

It wasn’t a picture-perfect start to December for the Blues, but they’ve reeled off three straight wins and improved to 4-5-1 over their past ten games. The Canucks enter having dropped their previous game but have still posted a 6-4 record over that same sample size. This will be the first of three meetings between these teams, and they’ll enter this matchup with relatively even prices on the moneyline, leading to the home side having a slight edge at -111 as the Blues sit at -108.

It’s undoubtedly been somewhat peculiar to see the ups and downs that the Blues have experienced this season. The overall inconsistencies have led them to sit in the bottom third of the NHL in goals scored and allowed per game. It’s hard to build confidence behind them when you see numbers like that, but they’ve been getting better goaltending lately, which has been a big issue for them in terms of streakiness.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Blues should continue riding Jordan Binnington, while the Canucks should do the same with Spencer Martin. Binnington has been much better of late but still owns questionable overall numbers of an 11-11-1 record, paired with a .894 save percentage. Martin has been tasked with a lot in goal for the Canucks, but has also struggled for the most part and sits at 9-4-1, along with a .889 save percentage.

A big reason the Blues have struggled this year is because of their goaltending. That’s changed over their most recent streak, meaning there’s some definite value in backing them to win this game outright at -108.

Over the past five Blues games, three of those contests have seen seven or more goals scored. Looking at the Canucks, those exact same numbers apply. Knowing that, it’s somewhat interesting that there’s a relatively low total set tonight at six, with the over coming in at -118, while the under is priced at -105. There’s definitely something to this number being lower than we’d have projected, so there is value in expecting a low-scoring matchup tonight. As a result, bettors should gravitate toward the under at -105.

Not only have goaltending concerns been an issue for the Blues, but there’s also been a lack of consistency in the goal-scoring they’ve been getting. Entering the year, most people would have looked at this Blues roster and seen a lot of depth on offense, but that just hasn’t come to fruition. Still, one player that’s continued to pick up his game has been Jordan Kyrou. The Canadian forward has tallied 13 goals and 15 assists in 30 games, demonstrating bettors should have confidence in the offense he brings to the table. With that, there’s some value here in targeting Kyrou to score tonight, which sits just below +200 at +196.

