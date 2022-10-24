NHL Best Bets: Blues vs. Jets Game Picks

The St. Louis Blues will look to continue their red-hot start to the season tonight when they visit the Winnipeg Jets from the Canada Life Centre.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

St. Louis Blues (+102) vs. Winnipeg Jets (-122) Total: 6 (O -120, U -102)

Even though the Blues haven’t played many games, they remain undefeated with a 3-0 record entering this matchup against the Jets. Looking toward the home side, the Jets have started slow out of the gate, posting a 2-3 record, but there’s still reason to like some of the team’s trends.

The Blues’ special teams have put them in a position to succeed through three games, posting the seventh-ranked powerplay and second-ranked penalty kill. That could be a significant advantage against the Jets, who sit in the bottom third of the NHL in both categories. Of course, it’s an extremely small sample size.

St. Louis looks like a significant threat in the Western Conference despite some off-season personnel changes. They’ve been able to get some excellent goaltending from Jordan Binnington through three games, which should inspire confidence that they can continue racking up wins. Binnington has posted a 3-0 record, paired with a .940 save percentage, and is coming off a shutout of the Edmonton Oilers. He’s expected to start in goal for the Blues, while the home team will likely turn toward Connor Hellebuyck in this matchup. The Jets starter has posted a 2-2 record with a .915 save percentage.

With some question marks surrounding the Jets, it’s clear some adjustments are being made under new head coach Rick Bowness. Playing against a veteran-led Blues is probably not what you’d want if you’re the Jets right now, so there’s some value with the visitors on the moneyline at +102.

Best Bet: Blues moneyline (+102)

Everything about the Blues has been clicking, which has seen them allow just five goals through three games. Binnington looks like the real deal after erasing some question marks from last season, while Hellebuyck has continued to carry the Jets. Both teams have a lot to like in terms of goal-scoring, but the Jets have been known to struggle without Nikolaj Ehlers in the lineup, which could create a low-scoring affair. As a result, looking toward the under six has some value built in, listed at -102.

Best Bet: Under 6 (-102)

It’s been an electric start to the season for some of the Blues’ top offensive players, and that’s been no different for talented winger Vladimir Tarasenko. The Russian winger has tallied two goals and four assists through three games, leading the team. The Blues have some strong young players, but Tarasenko is still the most elite piece they have up front. He ripped home 34 goals last season and has had a solid start to the campaign, so there’s some value in targeting him to continue his hot start and score at +186.

Best Prop: Vladimir Tarasenko Over 0.5 Goals (+186)