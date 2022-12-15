NHL Best Bets: Blues vs. Oilers Game Picks

The Edmonton Oilers will look to continue their strong December play when they host the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

St. Louis Blues (+142) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-172) Total: 6.5 (O -110, U -110)

The Blues and Oilers have already met twice this season, with St. Louis winning 2-0 and Edmonton responding with a 3-1 victory. Both games took place in October, and the teams are in much different places now. Over the last ten games, the Blues have struggled, posting a 3-6-1 record, while the Oilers are 7-3. After making the postseason last year, the Blues cannot find any sort of consistency through two months of the season.

The Blues haven’t been able to gel offensively or defensively. They sit in the bottom third in goals scored and allowed per game, which isn’t a recipe for success in a tight Western Conference.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Blues should continue riding Jordan Binnington, while the Oilers should do the same with Stuart Skinner. The Blues netminder is coming off a shutout but has a 10-11-1 record with a .894 save percentage. Skinner has taken over as the Oilers’ number one goalie, posting a 9-7 record with a .919 save percentage.

The Oilers have been more consistent through December and have no issue scoring goals, which plays into a projected high-scoring matchup. Edmonton’s -172 moneyline price doesn’t provide much value, but their +142 puck line odds should.

Best Bet: Oilers puck line -1.5 (+142)

Even though these teams haven’t combined to score more than four games in either matchup this season, there is an expectation that will change tonight. The total is set at 6.5, with the over and under both at -110. The Oilers are the fourth-highest-scoring team in the NHL and have been scoring at a high clip lately, which should give you confidence that goals won’t be hard to come by this evening. As a result, there’s likely some value present with the over 6.5 at -110.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-110)

It’s easy to pick one of Edmonton’s superstar forwards when looking for a player prop, but that’s not what we will do tonight. One player flying under the radar is Zach Hyman. The feisty forward has compiled 13 goals and 20 assists through 29 games. Hyman is one of the hottest Oilers forwards, and there’s value in backing his price to score tonight at +152.

Best Prop: Zach Hyman to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+152)