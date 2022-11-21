NHL Best Bets: Bruins vs. Lightning Game Picks

Two of the Atlantic division’s top teams are set to face off tonight, with the Boston Bruins paying a visit to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Boston Bruins (-114) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (-105) Total: 6 (O -110, U -110)

The Bruins and Lightning are set to enter this matchup red-hot, with Boston posting a 9-1 record over their past ten, winning six straight, while the Lightning have won four in a row and are 7-2-1 over that same stretch. The Lightning have also been great at home, with a 6-2-1 record, while the Bruins’ only two losses have come on the road.

The Lightning are seeing some positive trends, sitting in the top half of the NHL in goals scored per game and allowed per game. Meanwhile, the Bruins have been impressive, occupying the top spot in the league in both categories. It’s hard to find flaws in the Bruins’ gameplay, but if any team can find one, it’s the squad that’s played in the Stanley Cup Final the last three years.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Bruins are expected to turn to Linus Ullmark, while the Lightning should start Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Bruins netminder has a 12-1 record with a .937 save percentage, while Vasilevskiy is slowly but surely getting his numbers back on track, with a 7-5-1 record and a .909 save percentage. Even with Vasilevskiy historically having the edge in goal, it’s hard to discount what Ullmark has been able to accomplish this year.

Although it’s hard to fade the Bruins, the Lightning are playing as well as anyone right now and have had a lot of success on home ice. With the teams possessing similar moneyline odds, side with the home team in this Monday matchup.

Best Bet: Lightning moneyline (-105)

The Bruins have scored their fair share but have also been doing a tremendous job of keeping pucks out of their net. That makes our approach to the total tricky, with the line set at six. The over and under sit even at -110. Even with a plethora of offensive talent, these teams are structured to reduce the chances of a high-scoring game. There’s likely some value in targeting the under six at -110.

Best Bet: Under six (-110)

Several Bruins’ players have been finding success at both ends of the rink, but the one that’s continued to be the straw that stirs the drink is winger Brad Marchand. He’s slowed down a bit for his standards, but he recorded five goals and nine assists over his first ten games. This is the type of game he gets up for, and there’s a ton of value in targeting him to score tonight. It’s not often you can get the star winger priced at +198 to light the lamp, meaning it’s worth looking toward him tonight.

Best Prop: Brad Marchand to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+198)