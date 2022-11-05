NHL Best Bets: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks

Two longtime Atlantic Division rivals will face off tonight, with the Boston Bruins paying a visit to the Toronto Maple Leafs from Scotiabank Arena.

Boston Bruins (+110) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-132) Total: 6.5 (O-128, U+104)

You won’t find a hotter team in the NHL than the Boston Bruins entering this matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, where they’ve sprinted out to a 10-1 start on the campaign. What’s most impressive for Boston is that they haven’t even been at full strength and are just starting to get healthy, meaning you have to be impressed with what they’ve already accomplished. Conversely, it hasn’t been perfect in Leaf Land, where they currently own a 5-4-2 record and have struggled to find any consistency early this season.

These two teams always bring the best out of one another when they collide, and that should be no different tonight on Hockey Night In Canada. The Leafs won three straight games against the Bruins to close out their season series last year. What’s most interesting is that the Maple Leafs typically have no problem playing up to their competition, but it’s when they see a lowly opponent that they often don’t show up and suffer the consequences.

In terms of the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Bruins will likely continue leaning on Linus Ullmark while the Maple Leafs do the same with Ilya Samsonov. Both netminders have performed well early on, with Ullmark posting a flawless 8-0 record, paired with a .929 save percentage. Looking at Samsonov, he owns a 5-2 record, combined with a .920 save percentage. It’s hard to find many flaws in either of these goalies right now, meaning it might be difficult for these offenses to get a lot going in this matchup.

Listen, we already mentioned how the Maple Leafs love playing up and down to their competition, but the Bruins have proven to be a different type of animal this season. There’s a confident swagger present every time they take the ice, and it’s hard to fade them as plus-money road underdogs in this matchup.

Best Bet: Bruins moneyline (+110)

We’ve yet to see this high-powered Maple Leafs offense breakout and put the league on notice, meaning you’re waiting for that to transpire. In saying that, the Bruins have been dominant on both sides of the puck, sitting with the league’s top-ranked offense while allowing the fourth-lowest goals per game. That demonstrates that the team is comfortable playing any type of game, a low scoring one or a back-and-forth high-scoring matchup. Still, two of the last three Bruins games have seen seven or more goals scored, while the same can be said for three of the previous four Maple Leaf games. Even with both teams’ goalies playing well, it’s hard to ignore those trends and not side with the over 6.5.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-128)

With us projecting a high-scoring matchup tonight, it only makes sense to try and create some more value here with a mini goal-scoring two-leg parlay. Two of the most dominant players in the NHL will play in this game tonight, with Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs taking on Brad Marchand of the Bruins. It hasn’t been a prototypical start to the season for Matthews, but he did score against the Philadelphia Flyers in his last game and has tallied four goals on the young season. Marchand has played just three games but has already lit the lamp three times. With an expectation that goals could come at a wholesale price tonight, parlaying both these stars to score has a lot of value at +394.

Best Prop: Auston Matthew and Brad Marchand Both to Score (+394)