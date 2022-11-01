NHL Best Bets: Bruins vs. Penguins Game Picks

Two Eastern Conference teams headed in opposite directions will face off tonight, with the Boston Bruins paying a visit to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Boston Bruins (-104) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (-115) Total: 6.5 (O-104, U-118)

Entering the regular season, there were plenty of question marks about whether or not the Bruins or Penguins would take a step back in 2022-23. There are a lot of veteran presences on each side that’ve had great careers, but one has to wonder when they’ll hit a wall. That doesn’t appear to be happening anytime soon for the Bruins, who’ve exploded out of the gate and posted an 8-1 record after five straight victories.

On the other hand, the Pens started strong but have been slumping of late, losing four straight matchups and owning a 4-4-1 record. The Pens have to hope that a return home will help them, as they hold a 3-0 record there to this point.

Despite their current struggles, there’s still some positivity surrounding this Penguins team as they’ve been working to clean up struggles in the defensive zone. Defensive zone issues could be a problem against the Bruins, who’ve scored 39 goals throughout the first nine games.

In terms of the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Bruins will likely turn to Linus Ullmark, while the Penguins go with Tristan Jarry. The Bruins netminder has been a huge bright spot for the team early on, which has seen him post a 6-0 record, paired with a stunning .945 save percentage. On the other hand, Jarry has continued to be solid for the Pens, owning a 4-2 record and a .915 save percentage.

The Penguins will undoubtedly get up for this contest after returning home from the West Coast, but the first game back is often one of the most difficult after a long road trip. With how the Bruins have been playing this season, it’s hard to fade them, especially when you’re getting a very tasty moneyline price of -104.

Best Bet: Bruins moneyline (-104)

Even though the Bruins have been scoring at a high clip, they’ve seen just one of their last six games eclipse six or more goals. That demonstrates that they’ve been winning many games by multiple goals but also limiting the opposition and their high-danger scoring chances. As a result, it’s hard not to be impressed with the Bruins in all facets of their game right now, which should give them an advantage tonight, even as the visitors. With the teams close together on their moneyline prices tonight, you can likely expect a tight affair between two clubs with playoff aspirations. In saying that, there’s value in looking towards the under 6.5 at -118.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-118)

There were certainly questions entering the season about whether the Bruins would survive the losses of some essential players early in their schedule. Not only did they stay afloat, but top winger, Brad Marchand, returned from injury earlier than expected and had quite the debut, scoring two goals and adding an assist. One of the most talented players in the NHL is coming off a campaign where he recorded 80 points in 70 games. There’s so much high-end talent at the top of Boston’s roster, and Marchand might be the cream of the crop, so it’s hard to avoid targeting his goal-scoring price tonight at +158.

Best Prop: Brad Marchand to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+158)