NHL Best Bets: Bruins vs. Rangers Game Picks

Two teams looking to contend in the Eastern Conference are set to collide tonight, with the Boston Bruins visiting the New York Rangers.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Boston Bruins (-118) vs. New York Rangers (-102) Total: 5.5 (O-120, U-102)

The Bruins are set to enter this matchup and play for the second consecutive night after downing the New York Islanders yesterday 4-1. With that victory, the B’s have now won three straight games and also own an 8-1-1 record over their past ten. The Rangers are also playing high-quality hockey, posting a 6-2-2 record over that same sample size.

These two clubs have already faced off this season, which saw the Bruins take down the Rangers 5-2 in November. Boston has continued to prove that they’re the best team in the NHL right now, and it’s hard to argue that notion with the consistent results they continue to deliver. You never want to count out a talented veteran core like this, but it’s hard to say that the consensus suggested Boston would be this good entering the season.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Bruins are expected to start Jeremy Swayman, while the Rangers should do the same with Igor Shesterkin. The Bruins netminder has posted a 10-3-3 record, paired with a .912 save percentage, while Shesterkin is sitting at 20-7-6, along with a .918 save percentage. The Rangers should have the advantage in goal tonight, but the Bruins elite defensive structure likely balances things out here.

Even though the Rangers are coming in more rested and are still playing strong hockey, it’s hard to look away from the solid odds that the Bruins are offering tonight on the moneyline. The Bruins already handled the Rangers a few months back and should know what to expect, meaning siding with their -118 price tag on the moneyline has some value.

Best Bet: Bruins moneyline (-118)

The total for this matchup is low, with the number currently sitting at just 5.5. The over is priced at -120, while the under is at -102. This total makes sense when you consider that both the Bruins and Rangers sit in the top five in the NHL in goals allowed per game and are both strong defensively. Over the Bruins past five games, three have seen six or more goals scored, while the Rangers have seen that transpire in two of their previous five. With the Bruins playing last night, that could create a more open game environment here, meaning we could get a similar result to the one we saw earlier this season. As a result, siding with the over is where you should lean tonight.

Best Bet: Over 5.5 (-120)

Not only can the Bruins do an elite job of keeping pucks out of their net, but they can also score them at a very high clip. Boston also boasts the NHL’s highest-scoring offense, and a big reason for that is David Pastrnak. The talented winger, who’s set to be a free agent after the season, has already tallied 35 goals in 44 games, including leading the team with six over their past five games. Pastrnak already found the back of the net in their earlier matchup, meaning you should have no issues targeting him to score again tonight at +116.

Best Prop: David Pastrnak to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+116)