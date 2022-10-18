NHL Best Bets: Bruins vs. Senators Game Picks

Two Atlantic division foes, the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators, are set to collide tonight from the Canadian Tire Center.

All Odds are courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Bruins (-102) vs. Ottawa Senators (-118) Total: 6 (O-115, U-105)

It’s been polar opposite starts to the regular season for the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators. The Bruins improved their record to 3-0 last night after defeating the Florida Panthers, while the Senators remain winless at 0-2. Heading into the season, it was hard to gauge what to expect from the Bruins with some of their injuries, but they’ve proved to have more depth and scored 16 goals through three games. In terms of the Sens, expectations were much higher after a busy offseason, but they haven’t gotten off to the start they’d like and will need a victory tonight at home.

The goalie matchup tonight will be one worth following, with the visiting Bruins turning towards Jeremy Swayman on this back-to-back, while the Sens will likely counter with Anton Forsberg. The Sens netminder is forced to act as the starter while Cam Talbot recovers from injury, while Swayman and his tandem partner should be splitting the workload this season.

Ottawa is much deeper at forward this season, which should eventually pay off as the team gets acclimated. However, their defense and goaltending are still red flags for the time being. It will be interesting to see how they try to limit a deep Boston team. It’s extremely early, so it’s premature to say that the Sens need this victory, but it’s their home opener, and they should be able to keep this matchup at least close with the Bruins playing for the second consecutive night.

If the Bruins weren’t playing in the Sens home opener for the second consecutive night, you’d probably look toward their value on the moneyline. With that being said, that isn’t the case tonight, and there’s a nice price on the Sens to pick up their first victory at -118 on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Senators moneyline (-118)

The Bruins are a veteran team, and with them set to play the second leg of a back-t0-back, you can bet their focus will be on limiting high-danger chances and playing a solid defensive game. Through the Sens’ first two games of the season, both have gone under the total, likely because of their offensive struggles. That has the potential to change tonight, but it’s tough to see that happening against this Boston team. Expect a close game between these two squads, but for the result to end up under the total of six goals.

Best Bet: Under 6 (-105)

It’s extremely rare in the NHL that you’re going to see a player with Alex DeBrincat’s talent level have a goal-scoring prop above +200 on the board. The sniping winger has recorded nine shots through two games. It’s only a matter of time before he puts a goal on the board for the Sens. He’s already shown to have plenty of chemistry with his linemates, and that should give you confidence that he can pick up his first goal in a Sens uniform tonight. DeBrincat is currently listed at +220 to score tonight, and there’s simply too much value in that price point to ignore.

Best Prop: Alex DeBrincat Anytime Goal Scorer (+220)