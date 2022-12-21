NHL Best Bets: Canadiens vs. Avalanche Game Picks

Two teams headed in entirely different directions will collide tonight, with the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Colorado Avalanche.

Montreal Canadiens (+230) vs. Colorado Avalanche (-285) Total: 6 (O -104, U -118)

The Canadiens are coming off finishing in the basement of the NHL standings last season, while the Avalanche raised the Stanley Cup. Injuries have been a big concern for both teams, but the Avalanche remain a viable threat in the Western Conference. Entering this matchup, the Canadiens have a 4-5-1 record over their last ten games, while the Avalanche have won two in a row and are 5-4-1 over that same sample size.

The sizable gap between these teams is evident in the odds, even with the Avalanche missing core players. Colorado is listed at -285 on the moneyline, while the Canadiens are priced at +230. There’s no value in targeting the Avs’ moneyline price, but that doesn’t mean you have to go in another direction.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Canadiens are expected to start Jake Allen, while the Avalanche should do the same with Alexandar Georgiev. The Canadiens netminder has a 9-12 record with a .897 save percentage, while Georgiev is 13-6-2 with a .923 save percentage. The Avalanche goalie has a clear advantage, which should tilt the scales even more in favor of the home side.

It’s hard enough for a road team to go to Colorado and pick up a victory, but it will be even more difficult for the Canadiens. The Avs price on the puck line has some value tonight, even if it’s not in plus-money territory.

Best Bet: Avalanche puck line -1.5 (-110)

One of the most surprising trends through two months is that the Avalanche sit 24th in goals scored per game. Much of that stems from early injuries, especially to core players, but it’s still surprising. Where the Avs have differentiated themselves is that they are sixth in goals allowed per game, so defense and goaltending have been significant strengths. The total for this game is set at six, with the over sitting at -104 and the under at -118. The Canadiens have a hard time scoring but should be able to limit the damage, making the under a solid wager.

Best Bet: Under six (-118)

Even amid all of their injury woes, the Avalanche have been able to rely on one of their star wingers. Mikko Rantanen has done a solid job carrying the offense throughout this stretch, recording five goals over the team’s last five games. In addition, the Finnish threat has tallied 21 goals, so there’s merit in targeting him to score tonight. Even though +100 odds aren’t great, his price still has value.

Best Prop: Mikko Rantanen to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+100)