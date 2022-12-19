NHL Best Bets: Canadiens vs. Coyotes Game Picks

Two teams coming off poor seasons are set to collide this evening, with the lowly Arizona Coyotes playing host to the Montreal Canadiens.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Montreal Canadiens (-102) vs. Arizona Coyotes (-118) Total: 6.5 (O+104, U-128)

There’s certainly not a lot of intrigue surrounding this matchup. Even after starting the year strong, the Canadiens are starting to falter like we expected this season. Over their past ten games, the Habs have posted a 3-6-1 record, including three straight losses. The Coyotes share that same record over that sample size, and it’s hard to feel immense confidence in either side here, even though the Canadiens already posted a 6-2 victory over Arizona on October 20.

Both the Coyotes and Canadiens sit in the bottom third of the NHL in goals scored per game and goals allowed per game, meaning there’s some unpredictability as to what to expect tonight. With the lack of consistency and overall talent on both these rosters, it’s understandable why the teams are priced relatively evenly on the moneyline, with the Coyotes listed as slight favorites at -118 while the Habs are priced at -102.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the Canadiens are expected to lean on Jake Allen, while the Coyotes should do the same with Karel Vejmelka. The Canadiens starter has posted a 9-12 record, paired with a .897 save percentage, while Vejmelka is listed at 9-8-3 with a .911 save percentage. The Coyotes’ netminder has been solid this season, especially considering the team playing in front of him.

With the Canadiens starting a long road trip to end December, there’s value in siding with the Coyotes tonight. Montreal has been headed on a downward trajectory of late, and the Coyotes have slightly more value here on the moneyline that makes them worthy of consideration.

Best Bet: Coyotes moneyline (-118)

Over the Canadiens’ previous five games, just one of those matchups has seen seven or more goals scored. The same can’t be said for the ‘Yotes, who’ve seen four of their past five games tally at least seven goals. The teams already combined to score eight goals earlier this season, while tonight’s total is currently at 6.5. Even with how strongly Vejmelka has performed for the Coyotes, they’ve still seen a lot of goals scored in their matchups. As a result, there’s some definite value siding with the over 6.5, which is coming in at +104.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (+104)

Even though there isn’t a lot of offensive firepower in this matchup, we’re still expecting goals to come at a high rate. One of the top offensive threats in this matchup is Coyotes forward Clayton Keller, who has continued to score at an effective rate this year. Keller has tallied 12 goals and 17 assists through 29 games this year, which leads the team. The skill that Keller brings to the table should make life difficult on the Habs’ young defensive core, meaning there’s value for him to light the lamp at +158.

Best Prop: Clayton Keller to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+158)