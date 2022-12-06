NHL Best Bets: Canadiens vs. Kraken Game Picks

The surging Seattle Kraken will play host to the Montreal Canadiens tonight from Climate Pledge Arena, with many good areas to target in this contest.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Montreal Canadiens (+215) vs. Seattle Kraken (-265) Total: 6.5 (O+104, U-128)

Montreal enters this matchup after blowing a 4-0 lead in Vancouver last night and ultimately falling 7-6 in overtime. The Habs have posted a 4-5-1 record over their past ten games, while the Kraken is 7-2-1 over that same sample size. There’s been a lot to like about the Kraken through nearly two months of the season, which has them with an overall record of 15-6-3.

Both teams picked in the top five of last season’s NHL draft, so it’s somewhat surprising to see the Kraken having already turned a corner. In saying that, there’s a lot to like about how they’re playing right now, and there’s a reason, they’re sizable favorites in this matchup on the moneyline at -265, compared to the visiting Habs at +215.

Looking towards the expected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Canadiens will start Jake Allen in goal, while the Kraken should do the same with Martin Jones. The Habs netminder has posted a 7-9 record, paired with a .893 save percentage, while Jones is 12-4-2 with a .893 save percentage. Neither goalie has been particularly good, but the Kraken has continued to win games despite lackluster goaltending.

With the Habs having already played last night and the Kraken waiting comfortably at home, it’s hard to avoid looking toward Seattle and what they have to offer here. Still, there’s no real value in their moneyline price, and as a result, you have to look towards their puck line odds if you’re hoping to find a price worth buying in on. That number is currently listed at -104, and there’s much to like about that price.

Best Bet: Kraken puck line -1.5 (-104)

Definite signs are pointing toward the Canadiens’ defensive and goaltending struggles to continue here tonight. Last night might have been a one-off in terms of blowing a big lead, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be able to clean things up overnight. In addition to that notion, the Kraken also boasts the fifth-highest-scoring offense in the NHL, which should find ways to be active in this contest. With the extra plus-money price you get for siding with the over 6.5 at +104, it’s hard to look in another direction.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (+104)

The Seattle Kraken don’t currently have a wide variety of goal scorers putting up big numbers, but one of their most consistent threats to this point has been Jared McCann. He’s already scored 11 goals in 21 games this season and has continued to be a weapon for this new franchise. The Canadiens are coming off allowing seven goals to the Canucks last night, and you’re starting to see some issues with their defense and goaltending, meaning there’s value here in targeting McCann to score at +190.

Best Prop: Jared McCann to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+190)