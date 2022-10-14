NHL Best Bets: Canadiens vs. Red Wings Game Picks

The Montreal Canadiens are set to hit the road to visit the Detroit Red Wings for their home opener from Little Caesar’s Arena.

Montreal Canadiens (+146) vs. Detroit Red Wings (-178) Total: 6.5 (O-106, U-114)

Detroit opens its season at home, expecting more from its young core this season. On the other side, the Habs enter with no expectations for what’s likely to be a rebuilding season for the club. Still, they had an impressive performance on opening night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, picking up a 4-3 victory in their home opener.

Heading into this matchup, the Red Wings are expected to start Ville Husso, while the Habs have confirmed Jake Allen will be between the pipes. Husso will be given every chance to be the 1A starter the Red Wings have been looking for, and he’s coming off an excellent season with the St. Louis Blues.

The Red Wings showed up against the Habs last season, and they’ll want to make an excellent first impression with new head coach Derek Lalonde. Look for the Habs’ young defense to get exposed and the Red Wings to win this game by multiple goals.

Best Bet: Red Wings puck line -1.5 (+138)

What’s interesting about this matchup is that neither team boasts strong backends. The edge likely belongs to Detroit because of reigning Calder trophy winner Moritz Seider. He brings a tremendous two-way style of play, along with being a physical force on the ice, so don’t be surprised if he plays upwards of 25 minutes a night. Still, it’s not difficult to see a back-and-forth, high-paced matchup tonight, with the Habs being one of the best transition teams in the league since Martin St. Louis took over as head coach. Even with the total tonight set at 6.5, it’s hard not to lean toward the over in what should be a game that generates its fair share of goals.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-106)

With Dylan Larkin heading into a contract year for the Detroit Red Wings, you can bet that he wants to put up big numbers. Larkin will be centering the team’s top line and was a very effective last season. The issue was that there was a significant drop-off in scoring after that. The team added to its depth in free agency, which should take some of the pressure off Larkin. The Habs’ defensive core is one to target opposing forwards to have big games against this season, so it shouldn’t be surprising that we’re looking at one of Larkin’s player props. The Wings center scored 31 goals last season and is poised to increase that number in 2022, meaning there’s some value in looking toward him to score at +192.

Best Prop: Dylan Larkin Anytime Goal Scorer (+192)