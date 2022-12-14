NHL Best Bets: Canadiens vs. Senators Game Picks

Two Atlantic division foes will collide tonight from the Canadian Tire Centre, with the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Ottawa Senators.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Montreal Canadiens (+172) vs. Ottawa Senators (-210) Total: 6.5 (O -106, U-115)

The season’s first meeting between the Habs and Sens will feature two teams entering off wins. The Canadiens have a 5-4-1 record over their last ten games, while the Sens are 6-3-1 over that same sample size. Through the first two months, the Habs are exceeding expectations, while the Senators have underachieved, considering their offseason additions.

Even with the Senators’ struggles, there has been some positive regression recently, with them sitting near the middle of the pack in goals scored and allowed per game. There’s been some unluckiness, but that happens when the defense isn’t addressed in the offseason.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Canadiens will start Samuel Montembeault, while the Sens should turn to Cam Talbot. The Habs netminder has a 5-2-2 record with a .908 save percentage, while Talbot is 6-7 with a .917 save percentage.

The Sens are 7-8 at home, while the Habs have been better as the road team with a 7-5-2 record. Ottawa’s listed as a -210 favorite on the moneyline, but it’s hard to consider that price. As a result, there’s likely some with the Canadiens’ moneyline at a plus-money price of +172.

Best Bet: Canadiens moneyline (+172)

Goal scoring hasn’t been either team’s most significant strength, with the Canadiens sitting 25th in goals scored per game, while the Sens aren’t far ahead at 17th. Over the Habs’ last five games, just two have seen seven or more goals scored, while three of the previous five Sens’ games have eclipsed that mark. The total is set at 6.5, with the over sitting at -106 and the under at -115. It’s hard to see a back-and-forth offensive affair, so lean toward the total falling under 6.5.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-115)

The Canadiens have received much of their offense from their top line, and Nick Suzuki is a big reason for that. The first-year Habs captain has already tallied 14 goals and 15 assists, which puts him on pace to break his career-best 61 points from last season. He’s continued to demonstrate improvements on a year-to-year basis and appears set to make his most significant jump yet. The Sens allow the 18th most goals per game, which should create an atmosphere for Suzuki to score, so there’s some value in backing that prop at +200.

Best Prop: Nick Suzuki to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+200)