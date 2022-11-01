NHL Best Bets: Canadiens vs. Wild Game Picks

After meeting precisely one week ago, the Minnesota Wild and Montreal Canadiens will have their final matchup of the season tonight from the Xcel Energy Center.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Montreal Canadiens (+205) vs. Minnesota Wild (-255) Total: 6.5 (O -104, U -120)

The Montreal Canadiens have gotten off to a surprising 5-4 start and have won two straight games, while the Wild own a 4-4-1 record. Things weren’t expected to go so well for the Habs after landing the first overall draft pick last season, but some young players have emerged that have helped them pick up some early victories. Still, the Habs are due for some regression in the near future if you look at the underlying numbers.

When these two teams met last week in Montreal, the Wild picked up a 3-1 victory. There was more to like about the Wild in that matchup, and it’s hard not to see that continuing tonight at home. The Canadiens were lucky to be in that hockey game, and there are some signs that this game could get the Wild back on track.

Regarding the goalies, the visiting Canadiens will likely turn to Jake Allen, while the Wild should start Marc-Andre Fleury. The Canadiens’ netminder has been solid, posting a 3-3 record with a .909 save percentage. It hasn’t been a perfect start for Fleury, who has a 4-1-1 record, but a save percentage of only .880. You’ll likely see that number rise, considering it’s too small of a sample size to draw harsh conclusions.

The Wild are significant favorites in this matchup on the moneyline, listed at -255. That price isn’t appetizing, but there’s some value in their puck line price at -104.

Best Bet: Wild puck line -1.5 (-104)

When these teams met seven days ago, we saw a combined four goals scored, but it’s difficult to see another low-scoring affair, evident by the total set at 6.5. The offense should be the storyline, as the Wild could pop off against a much inferior Montreal team. Still, the Habs are coming off a game where they scored seven goals against the St. Louis Blues, so this could be a sneaky back-and-forth affair. With that, there’s likely some value in the over 6.5 at -104.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-104)

If you saw Matt Boldy‘s play last week when the Wild visited the Canadiens, it was surprising he didn’t end up on the scoresheet. The shifty winger was all over the ice and tallied eight shots on goal, which should bode well for tonight’s matchup. Boldy has recorded five goals and three assists and is playing a significant role for the Wild, especially with their top powerplay unit. There’s a ton of value built into his price to score tonight, which is listed at +200.

Best Prop: Matt Boldy to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+200)