NHL Best Bets: Canucks vs. Blue Jackets Game Picks

The struggling Vancouver Canucks are set to visit the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight from Nationwide Arena with hopes of picking up their first victory.

All Odds are courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vancouver Canucks (-110) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (-110) Total: 6.5 (O-102, U-120)

It’s hard not to be concerned about these two teams early this season. Last night, the Canucks blew a lead for a third consecutive game and fell to 0-3 after dropping a 6-4 loss to the Washington Capitals, while the Blue Jackets have also lost three straight games to begin their season. It’s not to say either of these teams had incredibly high expectations entering the season, but both were at least expected to take a step forward and try and contend for a playoff position.

With the Canucks starting their bonafide number-one goalie last night against the Capitals, they’ll likely lean on their backup goalie tonight in Spencer Martin, while the Blue Jackets should be countering with Elvis Merzlikins. The Jackets’ netminder is hoping to emerge as a legitimate number-one option this season, and he should have an edge in this matchup, especially with the Canucks on the second half of a back-to-back.

Vancouver has had good starts, but they haven’t finished the job, which hasn’t pleased head coach Bruce Boudreau. Even though there should be a great sense of urgency from both sides in this matchup, there’s more to like about what the Canucks have done early on, leading us to side with them on the moneyline tonight at -110.

Best Bet: Canucks moneyline (-110)

Neither the Canucks nor Blue Jackets have looked promising defensively or in goal to begin their respective campaigns. It will likely be a matchup tonight with a high-paced environment, knowing that both teams are somewhat fragile right now, leading to more offensive opportunities. No matter who plays in goal for both sides, if the team in front of them doesn’t start to play better with the puck and limit chances, goals will continue flowing at a high rate. The Blue Jackets have given up 16 goals through three games, while the Canucks have allowed 14. Goal scoring has been more of a problem for the Blue Jackets early on, but with the Canucks likely leaning on their backup goalie tonight, look for that notion to change and for the team to get going offensively.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-110)

After signing a big-ticket free-agent contract in the offseason, Johnny Gaudreau will be looking to help dig his team out of an early hole. He’s already looked promising throughout his early tenure with the Blue Jackets, recording one goal and one assist through three games. In saying that, there’s another level, he can bring to the table. The Blue Jackets will need that from him as a young supporting cast surrounds him. Even if the best talent doesn’t necessarily surround him at the moment, Gaudreau is extremely familiar with his opponent tonight in the Vancouver Canucks from his time with the Calgary Flames, meaning there’s likely some value in targeting this anytime goal-scorer prop at +184.

Best Prop: Johnny Gaudreau Anytime Goal Scorer (+184)