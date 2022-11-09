NHL Best Bets: Canucks vs. Canadiens Game Picks

Vancouver Canucks (-170) vs. Montreal Canadiens (+140) Total: 6.5 (O -120, U -102)
There hasn’t been a lot of consistency from the Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens. Still, the Habs have a 5-4-1 record over their past ten games, while the Canucks are 4-3-3 over that same stretch. It was a brutal run for the Canucks to begin their campaign, and there have been plenty of warning signs. Expectations were low for the Habs after finishing in the basement last season, but there has been some development with their young players.
Both teams are set to play for the second consecutive night, with the Canucks picking up a 6-4 victory in Ottawa yesterday. The Canadiens were victorious 3-2 in a shootout while visiting the Detroit Red Wings. Even with the Habs playing at home, the Canucks enter as road favorites on the moneyline at -170, while Montreal is +140.
Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the Canucks saved starter Thatcher Demko for this contest, while the Canadiens did the opposite, likely going with backup Samuel Montembeault. Despite being one of the more talented goalies, Demko has been awful. The Canucks netminder has a 1-6-2 record with a .879 save percentage. Meanwhile, Montembeault is 2-1-1 with a .928 save percentage. Goaltending is a big reason the Habs have struck around in games, but these numbers aren’t sustainable.
The Canucks offense should give the Canadiens’ young defensemen and goaltender problems, so side with the visitors on the moneyline.
Best Bet: Canucks moneyline (-170)
Vancouver has participated in several high-scoring matchups, recording four straight games with seven or more goals scored. On the other hand, the Canadiens have only seen one of their past five games see seven or more goals, mainly due to their goalies. With both teams on the second leg of a back-to-back, look for the Canadiens to control the matchups and keep the game under 6.5 at -102.
Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-102)
While slumping, the Canucks have relied on their captain Bo Horvat’s leadership. Horvat has been on a torrid pace, scoring eight goals over his past five games. As a result, there’s a lot of value in targeting Horvat to score again, listed at an appealing +148.
Best Prop: Bo Horvat to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+148)
