NHL Best Bets: Canucks vs. Capitals Game Picks

The Vancouver Canucks are set to play Game 2 of a four-game road trip when they visit the Washington Capitals from Capital One Arena.

Vancouver Canucks (+115) vs. Washington Capitals (-138) Total: 6 (O-130, U+106)

Neither of these two has gotten off to banner starts, but it’s still early. The Canucks are winless through two games, while the Capitals picked up their first victory on Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens. It doesn’t appear that the magic of Bruce Boudreau has carried over with the Canucks so far, but there’s potential for that to happen this evening. Neither side should realistically have Stanley Cup aspirations, but they expect to hang around the playoff race.

The goalie matchup will feature Thatcher Demko of the Canucks, facing off with free agent signing Darcy Kuemper of the Capitals. Neither has been great through two starts, but there’s the potential for both to have solid outings. Goaltending is going to be a significant factor as to whether or not these teams will find success this year.

The Caps showed urgency on Saturday night against the Habs, but you can expect the roles to be reversed tonight, with the plus-money value play of the Canucks being the direction we’ll be looking towards on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Canucks moneyline (+115)

What’s interesting about the total for this matchup is that line is set at six, but the over is sitting at -130, while the under is coming in at +106. Why is that noteworthy? Because both teams are sitting in the bottom half of the league in goals per game, and neither offense has demonstrated that they’re worthy of a high-scoring game. Still, we can’t forget that there’s plenty of offensive talent present, but both head coaches will likely be looking for a more complete effort from their teams. This bet could potentially blow up in our faces, but there’s too much value with the under.

Best Bet: Under 6 (+106)

One of the greatest goal-scorers of all time is still looking for his first goal of the season. Alex Ovechkin has recorded 13 shots on goal through three games but hasn’t seemed as dangerous as we’re accustomed to seeing. It’s almost comical to doubt the Russian forward, and there’s a lot to like about the prospects of him ending his early-season slump. Both powerplays have struggled to kick off the season, but the Canucks’ penalty kill has been abysmal. This should offer the Capitals’ powerplay a chance to get going, so look for Ovechkin to get his first from his office on the man advantage, with a plus-money price tag of +116.

Best Prop: Alex Ovechkin Anytime Goal Scorer (+116)