NHL Best Bets: Canucks vs. Flames Game Picks

Two Canadian rivals will face off from the Scotiabank Saddledome, with the Vancouver Canucks visiting the Calgary Flames.

Vancouver Canucks (+158) vs. Calgary Flames (-192) Total: 6.5 (O -105, U -115)

The Canucks and Flames don’t like each other and have been trying to find more consistency to begin December. The Canucks enter this contest with a 6-4 record over their last ten games, while the Flames are 4-4-2 over that same sample size. This will be the first of four matchups between these teams, and they’re currently separated by just five points in the standings, with Calgary leading.

More was expected from the Flames, but they haven’t found chemistry with their new core. There’s a lot of talent on this club, while the same can be said about Vancouver, as they try to erase early-season struggles. Goaltending has been a significant reason why the Canucks have struggled, but the blame can also be levied on the defense, which has been lackluster.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Canucks are expected to start Spencer Martin, while the Flames should do the same with Jacob Markstrom. The Canucks netminder has an 8-3-1 record with a .891 save percentage, while Markstrom is 8-7-3 with a .897 save percentage. More is expected of both, but some positive regression should be on the way for each goalie.

With the Canucks playing solid hockey right now and question marks surrounding the Flames’ injuries, siding with the plus-money value the Canucks present on the moneyline is the direction bettors should lean at +158.

Best Bet: Canucks moneyline (+158)

Goal scoring has been a strength of the Canucks, with them sitting ninth in goals scored per game. The same can’t be said for the Flames, who occupy the 22nd slot. The issue with the Canucks has been keeping pucks out of their net, where they sit 30th in goals allowed per game. Two of their last five games have seen seven or more goals scored, while the same number applies to the Flames. Also, Markstrom has looked much better in the net lately. There’s potential value with the under 6.5 at -115, which is an excellent price to back.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-115)

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding some of the Canucks forwards, which only makes sense considering their less-than-stellar start to the season. One name that was generating the most buzz in the offseason before signing a lucrative extension was J.T. Miller. The Canucks forward has tallied 11 goals and 15 assists, but more is expected of him. It’s not to say that playing just under a point per game is bad; he just needs to be more involved. You can’t disappear on nights when you’re making the type of money Miller is now. This is a perfect spot for him to show up, so there’s definite value in backing his price to score at +250.

Best Prop: J.T. Miller to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+250)