NHL Best Bets: Canucks vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks

Two Canadian clubs are set to battle tonight on Hockey Night in Canada, with the Vancouver Canucks visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Vancouver Canucks (+146) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-178) Total: 6.5 (O-132, U+108)

Neither of these teams are playing particularly great hockey entering this matchup, with the Canucks sitting at 4-4-2 over their last ten games, while the Maple Leafs are 4-3-3 over that same stretch of games. Toronto will be playing for the second consecutive night after dropping a 4-2 decision to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night.

This matchup has interesting potential, knowing that the Maple Leafs’ offense is much better than their 24th standing in goals per game suggests. In saying that, this could be a great get-right spot for the Buds, knowing that the Canucks are having a troublesome time keeping pucks out of their net, where they sit 30th in the NHL. Additionally, the Canucks are also scoring at a high clip with the ninth most goals per game in the league, while the Maple Leafs have been strong defensively and allowed the tenth fewest goals.

Keep an eye on tonight’s goalie matchup, knowing there are a few different avenues this could go, with Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe being somewhat secretive over the direction they’ll take. Erik Kallgren should get the start for Toronto again with an unclear goalie situation, while you’ll likely see the Canucks turn to Thatcher Demko as he tries to figure things out in the crease. The Canucks netminder hasn’t found his stride this season, posting a 1-7-2 record, paired with a .874 save percentage. Those numbers certainly won’t cut it, but the Canucks also need to clean things up defensively in front of him, knowing that he’s not at his most confident right now despite his very talented skillset.

Special teams should be a key in this matchup, with both teams boasting top ten powerplay units but bottom-third penalty kills. There’s no real value in looking toward the Maple Leafs on the moneyline, and the Canucks notoriously play them tough, meaning siding with the visitors on the moneyline has some value at +146.

Best Bet: Canucks moneyline (+146)

There’s clearly some positive correction coming for the Maple Leafs on offense, and even if they played last night, this is the perfect matchup for them to trade goals with the Canucks. Both teams have star power up front and know they need to start scoring at a higher clip if they have hopes of going on a run. Even if we’re looking for the Canucks to ultimately win this game with the value they present, these teams should bring the best out of one another on offense and play in a run-and-gun style matchup. Knowing that it’s hard to look away from the 6.5-goal total tonight and not side with the over at -132.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-132)

It’s Saturday night, and Maple Leafs star center Auston Matthews loves the spotlight. He hasn’t been putting up the numbers we’ve been accustomed to seeing from the pristine goal scorer, but it’s hard not to expect him to light the lamp in this appetizing matchup tonight. Vancouver has struggled defensively and in net, while Matthews presents a unique challenge for them, and it’s hard to see them finding a solution to stop him. He’s scored just six goals through 15 games, and there’s a breakout coming, meaning siding with the value he has tonight to score at -108 is the direction bettors should look toward.

Best Prop: Auston Matthews to Record Over 0.5 Goals (-108)