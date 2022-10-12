NHL Best Bets: Canucks vs. Oilers Game Picks

Two Canadian clubs looking to make a mark are set to face off tonight in their respective openers, with the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver Canucks (+164) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-200) Total: 6.5 (O -105, U -114)

The Edmonton Oilers proved they meant business last season when they made an appearance in the Western Conference Finals before bowing out to the eventual Stanley Cup champs in the Colorado Avalanche. On the other hand, a second-half run under Bruce Boudreau left the Canucks just short of a playoff spot, and they’ll be looking to right the ship and get back to the playoffs in what should be an important year for the franchise.

When you have Connor McDavid on your team, the Oilers should always be in a position to be a contender, which is why the team went out in the offseason and upgraded their goaltending, signing Jack Campbell to a long-term contract. Campbell should provide stability in the net for an Edmonton team that has had goaltending issues halt their overall goals for most of the last half-decade. The new Oilers netminder is expected to make his regular-season debut for the club tonight, while you can expect the Canucks to counter with one of the top young goalies in the game in Thatcher Demko. Both sides boast a fair amount of offensive flare up front, meaning it’s certainly possible we’re treated to a high pace matchup tonight.

Even with the Oilers dominating the Canucks last season and running the table, there’s positivity surrounding Vancouver. If you expect this to be a one-goal game like we do, it’s hard to side with the Oilers’ price on the moneyline at -200. There’s some value present with the Canucks, meaning targeting the visitors to pull off an upset on opening night is the direction we’ll be looking towards at +164.

Best Bet: Canucks moneyline (+164)

Last season, the Oilers had no problems against the Canucks, sweeping them in a four-game set. It was a relatively low-scoring season series, with the clubs averaging just 4.6 goals per game when colliding. Despite all of the offensive stardom in this matchup, there’s some value in the total, which is set at 6.5. Both goalies should play a substantial factor in keeping the score down in this matchup, meaning siding with the under 6.5 at -114 has some value.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-114)

With the Edmonton Oilers, a lot of the focus goes to Connor McDavid, and rightfully so, but don’t forget about one of the other best players in the league Leon Draisaitl. The German forward was otherworldly in the team’s playoff run despite playing with multiple injuries and managed to tally 110 points in 80 regular season games. The Oilers are a very top-heavy group, but when you can get plus-money value on Draisaitl to record a multi-point game, that’s a number that’s going to be challenging to pass up for this opening game.

Best Prop: Leon Draisaitl Over 1.5 Points (+108)