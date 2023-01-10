NHL Best Bets: Canucks vs. Penguins Game Picks

Two teams looking to find more consistency will collide tonight, with the Vancouver Canucks visiting the Pittsburgh Penguins.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Vancouver Canucks (+164) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (-200) Total: 6.5 (O -128, U +104)

There hasn’t been much to like about what the Canucks or Penguins have brought in 2023. Vancouver has posted a 4-6 record over their last ten games, while the Penguins are 3-5-2 over that same sample size. These teams have met once this season at the end of October, which saw the Canucks explode for a 5-1 win. The Pens have been the better team since that date and find themselves in the postseason conversation, while the Canucks’ horrible start has set them back, and it doesn’t appear they’ll be able to dig out of the hole.

Still, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some positives with the Canucks. They still have a solid offensive team which has continued to be a significant theme with this group. The issue is they have trouble keeping pucks out of their net and haven’t been able to outscore their defensive problems.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Canucks should continue riding Spencer Martin, while the Penguins will start Casey DeSmith. The Canucks netminder has an 11-8-1 record with a .881 save percentage, while DeSmith is 5-8-2 with a .909 save percentage. Martin has been better than the numbers suggest for Vancouver, but the defensive play has continued to be an issue for the club.

With the Penguins entering this matchup as -200 favorites on the moneyline, there’s more value with the Canucks in this spot because these teams shouldn’t be separated by that much with their pricing. The Canucks moneyline price of +164 is too appealing to avoid on this Tuesday slate.

Best Bet: Canucks moneyline (+164)

The first meeting saw six goals scored, but that was with the Canucks getting a solid goaltending performance and the Penguins’ offense not showing up. It’s hard to see that happening again with Vancouver’s struggles keeping pucks out of their net. These teams both sit in the top half of the NHL in goals scored per game, while Vancouver has seen just two of their last five games combine for seven or more goals scored, compared to the Penguins seeing that as well. Despite those recent trends, goals should come at a high rate, so there’s value backing the over 6.5, currently at -128.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-128)

The offense has certainly been the calling card for the Canucks, and their captain has been leading the charge in goal-scoring. Bo Horvat is having a fantastic season in a contract year, already managing to tally 29 goals. In addition, Horvat also leads the Canucks with three goals over his last five games. It’s difficult to shy away from the value the Canucks leading goal scorer presents in this matchup, with his current price settling at +156.

Best Prop: Bo Horvat to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+156)