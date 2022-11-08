NHL Best Bets: Canucks vs. Senators Game Picks

The Ottawa Senators are in a dark place, and they’ll be looking to snap out of that when the Vancouver Canucks visit the Canadian Tire Centre.

Vancouver Canucks (+102) vs. Ottawa Senators (-122) Total: 6.5 (O -130, U +106)

After a promising offseason for the Senators, they’ve struggled to find consistency, losing five straight to put them at 4-7. The Canucks didn’t start well either and are trying to dig themselves out of a hole, which has seen them post a 3-6-3 record. Canadian hockey teams haven’t been producing excellent results early, and there was an expectation that these clubs would be in better positions.

Neither franchise has had a problem scoring goals, but the issues have primarily been their goaltending and defensive play. You’d expect some of their goaltending issues to be solved sooner or later with the talent they boast in the net, but the defensive problems will be challenging to fix.

The projected goalie matchup should be good, with the visiting Canucks turning to Thatcher Demko while the Senators start offseason acquisition, Cam Talbot. Demko has struggled mightily in the Canucks’ crease. The young Canucks goalie has a 1-6-2 record with a less-than-stellar .879 save percentage. Talbot just returned from injury and made his first start for the Sens, which saw him post a .951 save percentage.

These teams are close on the moneyline, with the Sens having some juice at -122. This should be a good matchup for the Senators to break out and get back in the win column, so targeting their moneyline price has some value.

Best Bet: Senators moneyline (-122)

It shouldn’t be surprising that the total is set at 6.5, with the over juiced at -130, while the under sits at +106. Over the Canucks past five games, four of them have seen seven or more goals scored, with the one outlier seeing six. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where there aren’t a lot of goals scored tonight. As a result, it’s tough to fade the over 6.5 in this matchup at -130, even if the under has an attractive plus-money price.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-130)

Both teams can put the puck in the net, meaning there should be plenty of value if you’re looking to target some players to score. One player that’s extremely important to the overall success of the Senators is winger Drake Batherson, who’s already posted three goals and eight assists. There’s likely more that he has to offer in terms of goal-scoring, knowing that he has a big, powerful frame and a ton of speed. He’s a great candidate to get on the scoresheet, so consider his price to score at +210.

Best Prop: Drake Batherson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+210)