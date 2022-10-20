NHL Best Bets: Canucks vs. Wild Game Picks

Two teams looking to find some consistency early this season are set to face off tonight, with the Vancouver Canucks visiting the Minnesota Wild.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Vancouver Canucks (+152) vs. Minnesota Wild (-184) Total: 6.5 (O -120, U -102)

Two teams that entered the regular season with expectations to be in the playoff race are still searching for their first victories, with the visiting Canucks having an 0-3-1 record while the Wild are 0-3. Something will give in this matchup, especially considering that the Canucks have lost four straight games after leading by multiple goals in each contest. That’s hard to do, but so is allowing 20 goals through three games, as the Wild have done. It’s hard to find a lot of positives surrounding each of these fragile teams heading into this contest, but one team will have to win.

Looking at the starting goalies, the Canucks will likely ride Thatcher Demko, while the Wild should counter with Marc-Andre Fleury. Neither has had an ideal start to the season, but their track records suggest they should be due for some positive regression.

With the way both teams have struggled, it’s hard to have much confidence in either side. Still, the Wild are the better team, with a much more talented roster. It’s not a great price, but bettors should still look toward the home side on the moneyline tonight at -184.

Best Bet: Wild moneyline (-184)

With both teams’ defensive struggles, the total for tonight shouldn’t be a surprise at 6.5. The over is priced higher at -120, while the under is sitting at -102. Each side allowed many goals through the season’s first week, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that the over is receiving backing. Still, both head coaches will try correcting some of the habits they have seen early. There’s plenty of offensive skill in this contest, but don’t be surprised if there’s a defensive focus for both sides as they try to get into the win column.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-102)

There’s something fishy about the line for Canucks center J.T. Miller to score. Through four games, he’s already notched two goals, and even though the defensive awareness hasn’t been there, that shouldn’t affect how we look at his player props. He’s playing on the top powerplay unit and has been highly effective for the Canucks, which could be an area they can exploit with a Wild team that sits 26th on the penalty kill. Of course, it’s early, and you can’t read too much into those numbers, but it’s still noteworthy considering how good Miller has looked on the man advantage. Miller is listed at +240 to score tonight, and that price has a lot of value.

Best Prop: J.T. Miller Over 0.5 Goals (+240)