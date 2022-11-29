NHL Best Bets: Capitals vs. Canucks Game Picks

The Vancouver Canucks look to extend their win streak tonight, playing host to the Washington Capitals from Rogers Arena.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Washington Capitals (+104) vs. Vancouver Canucks (-125) Total: 6.5 (O -104, U -118)

It hasn’t been a consistent start for the Canucks, but they’re playing better lately, having won three straight games amid a 6-4 stretch. The same can’t be said for the Capitals, sitting 4-5-1 over the same stretch and still below .500. There were expectations that these teams would be in the playoff hunt, but it’s unclear if they’ll be able to achieve that goal.

Regarding the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Capitals are expected to lean on Darcy Kuemper, while the Canucks will likely start Thatcher Demko. The Capitals netminder has a 7-9-1 record with a .914 save percentage, while Demko is 3-9-2 with a .885 save percentage. It’s no secret in that hockey circles that Demko has massively underperformed, but so has this defense that struggles to limit high-danger changes. If they can get better goaltending and defensive play, the Canucks have the potential to go on a run with how their ability to score.

The Canucks are beginning to find a groove and are a team that deserves attention in matchups like this. The Capitals aren’t playing well, so there’s value in backing the Canucks’ moneyline at -125.

Best Bet: Canucks moneyline (-125)

These teams already matched up earlier this season, combining for ten goals in a 6-4 Washington victory. That should lead some bettors to look toward the over tonight, set at 6.5. The over is priced at -104, while the under is at -118. Goals should be expected tonight, especially considering that the Canucks are the 30th team in the NHL in goals allowed per game, while the Capitals are 14th. There’s enough offensive talent in this game that goals should come early and often, so side with the over 6.5 at -104.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-104)

It wasn’t a great start for the Canucks, which is why they’re 9-10-3. One player that’s played well during their recent stretch is Elias Pettersson. The Swedish forward has tallied four goals over his last five games to lead the Canucks, with eleven goals and 16 assists throughout the first 22 games. These teams met once this season in a high-scoring affair, which saw Pettersson in on three of the Canucks four goals, finishing with one goal and two assists. There’s value in Pettersson scoring tonight at +156.

Best Prop: Elias Pettersson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+156)