NHL Best Bets: Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Picks

Two top teams in the Metropolitan division will face off tonight, with the Washington Capitals visiting the Carolina Hurricanes from PNC Arena.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Washington Capitals (+168) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (-210) Total: 6 (O -110, U -112)

The visiting Capitals enter this matchup with a 5-4 record, while the Hurricanes sit at 5-2-1. These teams each have their strengths, but it’s hard to find many flaws with the Hurricanes. Their roster is built to win now, while Washington has more apparent holes in its roster.

After winning the Metropolitan division last season, the Hurricanes have the potential to take an even more significant leap forward and start finding success once the postseason hits. They’re set to enter this matchup as sizeable favorites on the moneyline at -210. This will only be the Hurricanes’ third home game of the young season, while the Caps have posted a 2-3 record as the visitors.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Caps are expected to turn to Darcy Kuemper, while the Hurricanes should do the same with Frederik Andersen. The Capitals netminder has had a solid start with the club, posting a 4-3 record with a .919 save percentage. On the other hand, it hasn’t gone smoothly for Andersen, who owns a 3-2 record with a .896 save percentage. Both are small sample sizes, so drawing significant conclusions from these numbers is challenging.

Only a pair have come by multiple goals during the Hurricanes’ five wins, so it’s hard to be confident with their puck line odds. Even with a solid start for Carolina, there’s more value with the Capitals’ moneyline on the road at +168.

Best Bet: Capitals moneyline (+168)

The lower the score, the more it favors the Hurricanes. Carolina should have the advantage as the home team, but there’s some depth to this Capitals team that should show up on the scoresheet. The Hurricanes likely prefer not to play in a track meet, but the Capitals will try and bring that out, so it’s hard to avoid the over six at -110.

Best Bet: Over 6 (-110)

It’s easy to appreciate what the Hurricanes’ top players have contributed early on. One of their top forwards Sebastian Aho, has continued to be a difference-maker on both sides of the puck. The center has already tallied four goals and six assists through just eight games and is coming off 81 points last season. With his defensive prowess, he likely sacrifices some offense, but the Hurricanes’ transition game off of turnovers helps the team manufacture goals, Aho being a big part of that. There’s value in his early season scoring streak continuing tonight, which has him listed at +172 to score tonight.

Best Prop: Sebastian Aho to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+172)