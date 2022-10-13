NHL Best Bets: Capitals vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals will both be looking to bounce back after opening night losses on Wednesday evening.

Washington Capitals (+176) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-215) Total: 7 (O+116, U-144)

Both teams weren’t happy with their opening night efforts, with the Capitals dropping a 5-2 matchup against the Boston Bruins, while the Leafs saw the Montreal Canadiens score with under 19 seconds left in the third period for their first loss of the season. Washington and Toronto saw their projected top goalie start in last night’s game, so we’ll likely be treated to both sides’ backups in this Maple Leafs’ home opener.

During the offseason, goaltender Ilya Samsonov signed with the Maple Leafs after playing three seasons with the Capitals, and he’s set to get the call for the home side in goal tonight. In the Capitals crease, expect to see Charlie Lindgren between the pipes, who’ll be making his regular-season debut with the Capitals.

Washington and Toronto looked somewhat disjointed in their openers, but you can expect a correction tonight. Even though the Leafs have higher expectations, there’s still plenty to like about both teams.

The Leafs’ offense should be able to find success against Lindgren, which points us toward the puck line at +126.

Best Bet: Maple Leafs puck line -1.5 (+126)

With two backup goalies and offenses that can light the lamp, it’s not surprising to see a relatively high total set at seven. You can already see the oddsmakers are trying to tempt you into expecting a high-scoring game with the price of the over at +116. Both teams have demonstrated they can score goals at a high rate, and neither side has a defense that scares opposing forwards. That should make for a high-paced offensive affair, leading to more than seven goals.

Best Bet: Over 7 (+116)

After getting off to a slow start in 2021-22, Auston Matthews looked somewhat lost for a 60-goal scorer, which doesn’t attract us to his odds of scoring. Still, he undoubtedly can make bettors look silly when not targeting him. However, we’ll be looking toward his linemate instead. Mitch Marner looked engaged in the team’s loss to the Habs and missed out on some good looks. The talented winger is poised to set career highs in goal-scoring this year, which makes us want to target his anytime goal-scoring prop tonight at +184.

Best Prop: Mitch Marner Anytime Goal Scorer (+184)