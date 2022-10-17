NHL Best Bets: Coyotes vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks

The high-scoring Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to break out offensively in their matchup with the lowly Arizona Coyotes from Scotiabank Arena.

Arizona Coyotes (+390) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-530) Total: 7 (O+106, U-130)

It’s no secret in NHL circles that the Coyotes will have a poor season in what appears to be a draft with multiple generational talents. They’ve started their campaign with two straight losses, while the Maple Leafs opened theirs with a loss to the Montreal Canadiens before winning back-t0-back games over the Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators.

There’s no doubt that this contest is a massive mismatch on paper, which has the Maple Leafs as giant -530 favorites on the moneyline and as -2.5 favorites on the puck line. Even though they haven’t figured things out offensively, this game has offensive explosion written all over it for the Maple Leafs unless the Coyotes somehow get an otherworldly goaltending performance. What’s scary about the Maple Leafs being big favorites is that they’ve been notorious for playing down to their competition, which could be an issue against one of the NHL’s worst teams.

Through three games, the Leafs’ powerplay hasn’t found a good rhythm, but the Coyotes shouldn’t have the puck a lot tonight. In addition, the visitors have the 29th-ranked penalty kill right, and despite it being early, that is unlikely to change. The powerplay should be a significant factor for the Leafs to win in blowout fashion, so look for the Leafs to cover their puck line price. Toronto didn’t show up on opening night against a low-quality Habs team, so you can expect head coach Sheldon Keefe to have them ready for this contest. It’s always risky hoping a team wins by three goals in the NHL, but the Leafs are due to break out offensively, and this is the perfect matchup for it.

Best Bet: Maple Leafs -2.5 puck line (-106)

The Maple Leafs have yet to score more than three goals in any of their games, but that’s the number they’ve landed on in each contest. It will be challenging for the Coyotes to limit them to just three, so seeing a relatively high total of seven is not a shock. If the over transpires, the Coyotes will have to find some offense, but it’s hard to see that coming to fruition with the Leafs’ defense. If the Coyotes can’t create many high-danger chances, and it’s hard to expect them to do that, the total will likely fall under the number, and that’s what we’re looking toward in this matchup.

Best Bet: Under 7 (-130)

It’s been a positive start to the year for Maple Leafs’ winger William Nylander, who’s recorded two goals and one assist through three games. In a game where he should be more talented than anyone on the opposition, Nylander should be able to demonstrate his high skill level and find the scoresheet. The Swedish forward has yet to crack the 35-goal plateau in his NHL career, but that could change this season. There’s value in targeting him to score at +144.

Best Prop: William Nylander Anytime Goal Scorer (+144)