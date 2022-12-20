NHL Best Bets: Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Picks

Two Metropolitan division foes that’ve gotten off to great starts will collide when the Carolina Hurricanes host New Jersey Devils tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

New Jersey Devils (+105) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (-134) Total: 6 (O -104, U -118)

It’s difficult not to be impressed with how the Devils and Hurricanes have played through two months, as both appear to be on playoff trajectories. The Devils enter with a 4-4-2 record after suffering three straight losses, while the Hurricanes are red-hot, winning five in a row amid a 9-0-1 stretch. These teams are now deadlocked atop the Metro division, but the Devils have a slight edge with two more victories.

This will be the first of four meetings between New Jersey and Carolina, which could decide the top seed in the division. The Devils have played well entering December, but there have been mild cracks in their armor this month. With the buffer they built in the standings, it shouldn’t matter, but it’s noteworthy when you consider how well the Hurricanes are playing.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Devils are expected to continue leaning on Vitek Vanecek, while the Hurricanes should do the same with Pyotr Kochetkov. The Devils netminder has a 12-3-2 record with a .912 save percentage, while Kochetkov is 9-1-4 with a .923 save percentage. It’s hard not to be impressed with the Canes youngster, who’s performed admirably during this opportunity.

With the Devils’ most recent struggles and the Hurricanes dominating their competition, it’s hard to look away from what the home side presents. As a result, siding with the home side at -134 on the moneyline is the direction bettors should lean.

Best Bet: Hurricanes moneyline (-134)

Even though the Devils have a high-scoring offense, both teams are more defensively minded, which has them top five in goals allowed per game. That should give bettors an idea that if both sides had their way, they’d prefer to play in a low-scoring game. Over the last five Hurricanes’ games, just one of those contests has seen seven or more goals scored, and the same numbers apply to the Devils. It’s hard to look away from the value that the under six presents at -118.

Best Bet: Under six (-118)

The Carolina Hurricanes aren’t the deepest offensive club, sitting 24th in the league in goals scored per game. Still, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t offensive talent in this forward group to target. The one name that continues to stick out is Andrei Svechnikov, who’s tallied 17 goals in 31 games this year. Those numbers lead the Hurricanes, and at +180 to light the lamp, a bet on Svechnikov has value.

Best Prop: Andrei Svechnikov to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+180)