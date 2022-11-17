NHL Best Bets: Devils vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks

Two teams playing great hockey will face off tonight, with the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the red-hot New Jersey Devils.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

New Jersey Devils (+122) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-146) Total: 6.5 (O-134, U+110)

No team’s hotter in the NHL right now than the New Jersey Devils, who’ve won ten straight games after their victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. The surging Maple Leafs will look to have something to say about that tonight, entering having two straight wins and owning a 5-3-2 record over their last ten. There certainly weren’t expectations that the Devils would have a run like that this season, but the underlying numbers back up that this team is for real and a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference.

Even though the Maple Leafs had much higher expectations than the Devils this season, they haven’t played up to their capability yet and are trying to put all their puzzle pieces together to get there. It hasn’t particularly been a problem for Toronto to get up for games like these against top teams, which currently has them listed as favorites on the moneyline at -146, compared to the plus-money price of the Devils at +122.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Devils are expected to continue leaning on Vitek Vanecek, while the Maple Leafs should do the same with Matt Murray. The Devils netminder has posted a 7-1 record, paired with a solid .915 save percentage, while Murray is 1-1 with a .900 save percentage.

The Maple Leafs certainly present a unique challenge for the Devils, but this New Jersey team might be amongst the fastest in the league, which should give Toronto problems. With that, it’s hard to avoid the plus-money value the Devils are presenting tonight at +122, meaning expect their win streak to reach eleven games.

Best Bet: Devils moneyline (+122)

There’s a good reason why these two teams are seeing a total set at 6.5 tonight, with plenty of juice on the over at -134. The Devils have scored at the second-highest clip in the NHL, while the Maple Leafs are slowly but surely making their way out of the bottom third of the league. New Jersey has also been getting some solid goaltending and defensive play, which has them in the top ten in the league in goals allowed per game, with the Maple Leafs joining them there. Knowing that, it’s somewhat interesting that the over is juiced as much as it is, meaning you should project for there to be plenty of scoring in this tilt tonight.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-134)

There’s been so much to like about how some of the youngsters and veterans have performed up to this point for the Devils this season. Nico Hischier has continued to lead by example and has been growing as a player on the ice, making him a dynamic two-way center in the league. The Swiss forward has compiled eight goals and nine assists in 15 games this season, and there’s a lot to like about his prospects in this matchup tonight against the Maple Leafs. With how consistent he’s been for the Devils, it’s hard to believe that you can get Hischier at a very appetizing price of +210 to score tonight, so that’s something we won’t be able to pass up.

Best Prop: Nico Hischier to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+210)