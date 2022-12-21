NHL Best Bets: Devils vs. Panthers Game Picks

The New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers are looking for consistency in December and will collide at FLA Live Arena tonight.

New Jersey Devils (+116) vs. Florida Panthers (-138) Total: 6.5 (O -130, U +106)

Entering this matchup, the Devils have dropped four straight games, going 3-5-2 over their last ten. December hasn’t been kind to them, but they’re much better than their current stretch of play suggests. The Panthers have been mediocre this month, owning a 5-5 record over that same sample size.

After winning the Presidents’ Trophy last season, the Panthers have been underwhelming in the wake of some significant offseason changes. With injuries and concerns about their defense and goaltending, the results haven’t been there as they sit outside of the playoff picture. There’s still a lot of talent on this roster, but they sit 21st in goals allowed per game.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Devils are expected to start Mackenzie Blackwood, while the Panthers will go with Sergei Bobrovsky. The Devils netminder has a 4-2 record with a .879 save percentage, while Bobrovsky is 7-9-1 with a .894 save percentage. Neither goalie currently inspires much confidence, so there’s unlikely an edge in goal.

Even though the Devils are struggling more than the Panthers, they’ve shown us more than Florida has, and there’s more to like about how their group has been able to respond. New Jersey is playing for the second consecutive night, but there’s some value in their moneyline odds at +116.

Best Bet: Devils moneyline (+116)

The Panthers and Devils have met once this season, which saw the two teams combine for six goals last Saturday. Both teams sit in the top ten in goals scored per game, so the offense could be the storyline, especially considering the two projected goalies. Over the Panthers’ last five games, just two have seen seven or more goals scored, while just one of the previous five has gone over that number for the Devils. There’s likely some value in siding with the under 6.5 at +106.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (+106)

The New Jersey Devils offense has somewhat fallen off, but there’s still reason to be bullish about this forward group. Jack Hughes has had a coming-out party this season, tallying 16 goals and 20 assists. Hughes leads the Devils over their last five games with three goals, providing value in backing him to continue that trend. Looking towards the young star to score tonight is a prop worth considering, currently priced at +168.

Best Prop: Jack Hughes to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+168)