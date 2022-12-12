NHL Best Bets: Devils vs. Rangers Game Picks

Two Metropolitan Division rivals will face off this evening, with the New Jersey Devils paying a visit to the New York Rangers.

New Jersey Devils (-111) vs. New York Rangers (-108) Total: 6 (O -106, U -114)

The Devils and Rangers have been playing some quality hockey, with New Jersey sitting at 7-2-1 over their last ten games, while the Rangers are 5-4-1 after tallying three straight victories. These teams have met once this season, which saw the Devils pick up a 5-3 win. New Jersey has been one of the most consistent teams in the NHL, while the Rangers have been playing better in December and have hopes of once again being a Stanley Cup threat.

There’s a lot to like about how these teams play and the personnel they employ, so this could be a high-scoring affair. What’s interesting about the Devils is that they can play multiple ways, sitting fourth in goals scored per game and second in goals allowed per game. On the other hand, the Rangers have struggled to score but have continued to improve defensively, sitting with the eighth-best goals allowed per game in the league.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Devils should continue riding with Vitek Vanecek, while the Rangers should reply with Igor Shesterkin. The Devils netminder has a 12-2-1 record with a .916 save percentage, while Shesterkin is 13-4-4 with a .917 save percentage. There’s a lot to like about these goalies, and even though we saw eight goals scored earlier in this matchup, they can keep this a low-scoring game.

The Rangers have found some magic, and even though they’ve struggled at home, there’s too much value in their price to avoid it on the moneyline at -108.

Best Bet: Rangers moneyline (-108)

Over the Rangers’ last five games, two of them have seen seven or more goals scored. Looking at the Devils, three of their last five have gone over that mark. Neither team has an issue with playing a low-scoring, defensive affair, unlike the outlier we saw in the first meeting. Both teams pride themselves on solid goaltending and limiting high-danger chances, so there should be some value with the under six at -114.

Best Bet: Under 6 (-114)

Let’s preface this by saying that it’s pretty evident that Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin is more of a playmaker than a goal-scorer. Still, that doesn’t mean we can’t target him to score tonight, seeing how well he’s been playing lately. He’s tallied nine points over the team’s last five games. Panarin has six goals, but his skill level is off-the-charts, and you know he will get up for this big divisional matchup. With Panarin priced at +235 to score, it’s hard to fade that potential value on the board tonight.

Best Prop: Artemi Panarin to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+235)