NHL Best Bets: Devils vs. Rangers Game Picks

Two Metropolitan rivals will collide tonight from Madison Square Garden, with the New Jersey Devils visiting the New York Rangers.

New Jersey Devils (-115) vs. New York Rangers (-104) Total: 6 (O -110, U -110)

It’s difficult not to be impressed with how the New Jersey Devils have put the entire NHL on notice throughout November. After having a 13-game win streak end at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs last week, the Devils have already started another two-game win streak and are 9-1 over their last ten games. The same can’t be said for the Rangers, going 4-4-2 record over that same stretch and losing two in a row.

The Rangers were expected to be in the hunt for a Stanley Cup after falling short in the Eastern Conference Finals last year, while the Devils had hopes of making a jump to the playoffs, but no one in their right mind thought they’d put together a November like this. They’ve created a nice buffer in the Eastern Conference playoff race and match up well against any team that relies on speed.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Devils are expected to continue leaning on Vitek Vanecek, while the Rangers should start Igor Shesterkin. The Devils netminder is 10-2 with a .923 save percentage, while Shesterkin is 10-3-3 with a .914 save percentage.

With how strong the Devils have continued to look, it’s hard to ignore their odds at -115 on the moneyline. New Jersey is for real, and bettors should start taking them more seriously, so targeting them has some value.

Best Bet: Devils moneyline (-115)

The Devils and Rangers sit in the top ten in goals allowed per game, so it shouldn’t be surprising that the total is set at six. The over and under are equally priced at -110, with the Devils seeing four of their last five games tally six or fewer goals scored, while the Rangers have seen the same in three of their previous five. It’s not hard to see those trends continue in this matchup with how well these goalies play, so there’s some value siding, with the under six at -110.

Best Bet: Under six (-110)

There are many reasons why the Devils have clicked early on, but it likely stems from their young players jumping to stardom. Nico Hischier is a prime example. Through the first 21 games of the season, Hischier has compiled 24 points, including ten goals. Before this season, he had a career-high 21 goals, so he’s on pace to shatter that record. Goals might be hard to come by, but this is the perfect setting to target the Devils captain to score, presenting excellent value at +240.

Best Prop: Nico Hischier to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+240)