NHL Best Bets: Ducks vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks

Anaheim Ducks (+390) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-530) Total: 6.5 (O -104, U -118)
It’s no secret that the Ducks have been struggling, which continued last night with a 3-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Anaheim now sits at 2-6-2 over their last ten games. The same can’t be said for the Maple Leafs, who are 8-0-2 over that same sample size, while also winning three straight games. These two teams are in different classes, which sometimes gives the Leafs trouble. Still, with how well they are playing, things may be different this evening.
There’s much to like about how the Maple Leafs have been playing on offense and defense, which is a significant reason they’re finding success. This Toronto team hasn’t traditionally been responsible with the puck, but a well-coached, defensively strong system has them bucking that trend.
Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Ducks should start John Gibson, while the Maple Leafs should do the same with Matt Murray. The Ducks netminder has a 5-13-3 record with a .864 save percentage. Those numbers are less than ideal for Gibson, but Murray has been a different story in the Maple Leafs’ crease, posting a 7-1-2 record with a .926 save percentage.
The Maple Leafs are massive favorites in this contest and are even 2.5-goal favorites on the puck line, which is rare. With how poor the Ducks have been playing and Toronto’s continued elite play, it’s hard to fade those puck line odds, even at -104.
Best Bet: Maple Leafs puck line -2.5 (-104)
Four of the last five Ducks games have seen seven or more goals scored, while just two of the previous five Maple Leafs’ games have. Even though the Ducks sit last in goals allowed per game, the Maple Leafs have prided themselves on a more defensive brand of hockey, which has them third in goals allowed per game. It’s going to be difficult for the Ducks’ offense to muster a lot tonight, considering that they’re also the lowest-scoring team in the league. As a result, there’s value here in looking towards the under 6.5, which is priced at an appetizing number of -118.
Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-118)
One of the most compelling NHL stories is Mitch Marner’s point streak. The highly talented Leafs winger has recorded a point in 22 straight games and will look to make that 23 against the lowly Ducks. This is an excellent matchup for Marner, where his skills should be evident against a Ducks team that struggles to keep it out of their net. Marner should have a field day, and there’s plenty of value in his price to score at +142.
Best Prop: Mitch Marner to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+142)
