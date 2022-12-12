NHL Best Bets: Ducks vs. Senators Game Picks

It’s been a struggle for the Anaheim Ducks and Ottawa Senators, but something will have to give when they collide tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Anaheim Ducks (+184) vs. Ottawa Senators (-225) Total: 6.5 (O -120, U -102)

The Ducks’ struggles are on a different level than those of the Senators. Anaheim has a 2-6-2 record over their last ten games, while the Sens are 5-4-1 over that same sample size. After an offseason with some big free agent and trade acquisitions, the Sens haven’t performed up to expectations. If they hope to get back into the playoff race, wins against low-quality opponents like the Ducks will be essential.

The Senators are sizable favorites in this matchup at -225 on the moneyline, while the Ducks are priced at +184. There’s not much value in the Sens with their moneyline price, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t the right way to lean. The Ducks have been disastrous on the road, posting a 2-11-3 record as visitors, which doesn’t inspire confidence.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Ducks are expected to roll with John Gibson, while the Sens should do the same with Anton Forsberg. The Ducks netminder has a 5-13-3 record with a .894 save percentage, while Forsberg is 5-7-2 with a .908 save percentage.

The Senators already handled the Ducks earlier this season, winning 5-1 on the road, so we could see a similar outcome tonight. With the price of the Sens’ moneyline not drawing any appeal, their puck line odds of +112 are worth consideration.

Best Bet: Senators puck line -1.5 (+112)

The Senators have seen between five and seven goals scored in each of their last five matchups. Meanwhile, the Ducks sit last in goals allowed per game, while the Sens aren’t much better in 20th. Each of the previous four Ducks games has seen seven or more goals scored, a trend that should continue at the Canadian Tire Centre. You’re slowly starting to see more consistency from the Sens’ offense, which should be evident at home tonight, so there’s value in backing the over 6.5 at -120.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-120)

One of the Senators’ offseason acquisitions has started to produce more at the levels we’re accustomed to seeing from him. Alex DeBrincat has been one of the NHL’s premiere goal scorers, and he’s started to find that groove in his new home. After scoring over 30 goals in three of his first five NHL seasons, DeBrincat has seven goals through 27 games. There’s some definite positive regression coming for the goal-scoring winger, and with a juicy matchup on tap, it’s hard to look away from his price to score at +144.

Best Prop: Alex DeBrincat to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+144)