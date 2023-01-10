NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Blues Game Picks

Calgary Flames (-176) vs. St. Louis Blues (+142) Total: 6 (O +106, U -130)
Entering this matchup, the Flames have posted a 6-2-2 record over their last ten games, while the Blues are sitting at 5-3-2 over that same sample size. Playoffs were the expectation for these Western Conference clubs entering the season, but only the Flames currently reside in a postseason position. It’s been a peculiar season for the Blues as they haven’t lived up to what many expected of them.
Injuries have played a factor for St. Louis, so it’s hardly surprising to see them as underdogs. The Flames are listed as -176 favorites on the moneyline, while the Blues are at +142. This is a telling number, especially considering the Blues defeated the Flames 5-2 earlier this season.
Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Flames are expected to continue riding Jacob Markstrom, while the Blues should do the same with Jordan Binnington. The Flames netminder has a 13-10-4 record with a .894 save percentage, while Binnington is 15-13-3 with a .892 save percentage. Neither goalie has performed to the level many expected, which is responsible for some of their team’s inconsistencies.
There’s a reason that the Flames are listed as favorites and no reason to question how Calgary has been playing of late. There have been far too many questions surrounding St. Louis, making it hard to trust them.
Best Bet: Flames moneyline (-176)
Earlier this season, these teams combined for seven goals, which is hardly surprising when looking at their goaltending struggles. Over the Flames’ last five games, just one has seen six or more goals scored, while the Blues have seen that in four of their previous five. Despite that, neither team currently has offenses that score a high clip, so if the goaltenders are on, the total will likely come under. Still, that hasn’t been the trend, so siding with the over six has some value at +106.
Best Bet: Over six (+106)
Even though neither team has high-scoring offenses, that doesn’t mean there aren’t players we can target to score in this matchup. Flames center Nazem Kadri currently leads the team with three goals over the last five games, adjusting well to his new Western Canadian home. In what should be an excellent offensive environment, targeting Kadri to score has value at +176.
Best Prop: Nazem Kadri to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+176)
