NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Devils Game Picks

The red-hot New Jersey Devils have continued to get results, while the same can’t be said for the Calgary Flames.

Calgary Flames (+118) vs. New Jersey Devils (-142) Total: 7 (O +114, U -140)

Calgary is playing for the second consecutive night after dropping a 4-3 decision in overtime to the New York Islanders yesterday. The loss gave them a 5-4-2 record, illustrating their struggle. One of the biggest surprises in the NHL this season has been how well the New Jersey Devils have played early on. The Devils have had a solid start to the season, which has seen them post a 9-3 record and sit on top of the Metropolitan division.

The Devils have been playing great on both sides of the puck. The team has the fifth most goals per game and allows the seventh-fewest goals per game. On the other hand, the Flames have been mediocre in goals per game, sitting 16th, while being in the bottom half of the league in goals allowed per game at 22nd. There’s likely some positive regression for Calgary, especially considering its roster.

Regarding the goalie matchup, the visiting Flames are playing the second leg of a back-to-back and are expected to turn to backup Dan Vladar, while the Devils should do the same with Vitek Vanecek. Vladar is 1-2 with a .865 save percentage, while Vanacek is 5-1 with a .908 save percentage. Neither is your prototypical number-one netminder, but they can keep their teams in hockey games.

With the Flames playing for the second consecutive night and using their backup goalie, it’s hard to fade the red-hot Devils, who’ve won six straight. The home side is priced at a digestible number of -142 on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Devils moneyline (-142)

If we look at how the Devils have been winning hockey games, it involves a lot of goal-scoring. Four of the last five games for New Jersey have seen seven or more goals scored, with tonight’s total set at seven. Of course, there’s always the possibility that the Flames get what they want and turn things into a tight-checking, defensive affair, but that doesn’t appear likely with how the Devils have played lately. As a result, turning towards the over seven at +114 has some value.

Best Bet: Over 7 (+114)

One player that appears ready to make the jump to stardom is Devils center, Jack Hughes. He’s recorded seven points over the team’s last five games. In addition, Hughes has already registered twelve points in the first twelve games. With this youngster’s talent and his game finally clicking, Hughes will continue to put up solid point totals. With that, it’s hard to avoid targeting him to score tonight against a Flames team that’s not clicking right now. Hughes a +180 to light the lamp, and there’s value in that price.

Best Prop: Jack Hughes to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+180)