NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Flyers Game Picks

There hasn’t been much to celebrate for Philadelphia Flyers or Calgary Flames, but something will have to give in this matchup.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Calgary Flames (-230) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (+190) Total: 6 (O -105, U -115)

It hasn’t been the start that the Calgary Flames were hoping for, while the Flyers have come crashing down to earth as many expected. The Flames enter this matchup after defeating Florida over the weekend and improving to 3-5-2 over their last ten games, while the Flyers are 2-5-3 over that period. The Flames are coming off a performance they can build off, which could carry over to this matchup.

The Flames shook up their core this offseason, and it’s taking time to get their personnel on the same page. Still, there’s too much talent on this roster for it not to perform. The same can’t be said for the Flyers, who’re expected to be one of the worst rosters in the league. Flyers head coach John Tortorella can only get so much out of a lackluster roster, and we’re at the point where their limitations are apparent.

The goalie matchup is worth keeping an eye on. The visiting Flames will likely turn to Jacob Markstrom in goal, while the Flyers should start Carter Hart. The Flames’ netminder hasn’t been consistent, posting a 7-4-2 record and a .887 save percentage. On the other hand, the Flyers have stayed in games because of Hart, posting a 6-3-4 record with a .922 save percentage.

The Flyers play hard but are starting to show their true colors. They won’t go down without a fight, but Calgary should do enough to win by multiple goals.

Best Bet: Flames puck line -1.5 (+114)

The line is set at six, the over is priced at -105, and the under is -115. The Flyers have seen two of their last three games go over the number, which shouldn’t be a big surprise considering their goaltending and defense have come back to life. The same trend applies to the Flames, so there could be a sneaky amount of goals scored in this matchup. As a result, there’s likely some value with the over six at -105.

Best Bet: Over six (-105)

There have been some inconsistencies with the Flames on offense, but one player that’s been heating up is center Elias Lindholm. He’s managed to tally six goals and ten assists, including eight points over his last five games. This is the offensive punch they’ve needed from him, as he’s been a solid two-way threat on this Calgary roster. The Flyers will eventually start bleeding goals, providing some value in expecting that to happen. Targe Lindholm to score at +192.

Best Prop: Elias Lindholm to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+192)