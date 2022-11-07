NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Islanders Game Picks

Two teams with relatively strong starts will face off tonight as the Calgary Flames visit the New York Islanders.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Calgary Flames (-122) vs. New York Islanders (+100) Total: 6 (O -112, U -108)

The Flames and Islanders enter this matchup off losses, but Calgary still has a 5-4-1 record, while the Islanders sit at 7-5. The Flames’ core looks completely different this season, and it’s taking some time for them to find chemistry, while the Islanders are looking to get back to the playoffs after a difficult season last year.

There’s a lot to like about these clubs, with both trying to play a more defensive brand of hockey. The Flames have struggled on defense, sitting in 21st in the NHL in goals allowed per game. That’s not something that should continue, playing under Darryl Sutter. The Islanders continue to be strong in their end, sitting fifth in goals allowed per game.

Regarding the projected goalie matchup, the Flames’ Jacob Markstrom should stand opposite the Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin. The Flames’ netminder has struggled but is trying to get back on track, posting a 4-2-1 record, but owning a .900 save percentage. Sorokin has continued to be excellent for the Islanders, posting a 5-3 record combined with a .933 save percentage.

With the Islanders being more consistent and owning plus-money odds as a home underdog, it’s hard to fade them, so target their moneyline price of +100.

Best Bet: Islanders moneyline (+100)

We mentioned above that the Flames have struggled to keep pucks out of their net, and both teams sit in the middle of the pack in goal-scoring per game. Four of the last six Flames’ games have seen six or more goals scored, while three of the previous six Islanders’ games have eclipsed six or more. It’s hard to get too much of a read on how things will play out from the total perspective, but there’s an expectation that both teams would rather play defensively, so goals could be at a premium. As a result, target the under six at -108.

Best Bet: Under six (-108)

After recording 82 points last season, Elias Lindholm has had a slow start amid the changes to the Flames’ roster. He scored 42 goals last season but has tallied just three through ten games this season. Lately, he’s started to get comfortable, but more is expected of him. Sooner or later, Lindholm will start lighting the lamp regularly, so a favorable matchup against the Islanders is one to target him. Lindholm is listed at +205 to score, and there’s a lot of value in that price.

Best Prop: Elias Lindholm to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+205)