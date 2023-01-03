NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Jets Game Picks

Calgary Flames (-134) vs. Winnipeg Jets (+112) Total: 5.5 (O -124, U +102)
This will be the second of three meetings this season between the Jets and Flames, with the first matchup seeing Calgary pick up a 3-2 victory. The visiting Flames have posted a 5-2-3 record over their last ten games and have won two straight games, while the Jets have also won a pair in a row and are 5-5 over that same sample size. The Jets have a 13-6 home record, while the Flames are 7-6-5 as the visitors. The Flames are listed as favorites on the moneyline at -134, while the Jets are priced at +112.
Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Flames are expected to start Jacob Markstrom, while the Jets should do the same with Connor Hellebuyck. The Flames netminder has a 12-9-4 record with a .895 save percentage, while Hellebuyck is 18-9-1 with a .928 save percentage. It’s hard not to give the Jets a sizable edge in goal, especially when you consider the rollercoaster season Markstrom has had to this point. The Vezina trophy might not be Hellebuyck’s to lose at the moment, but he’s certainly in the conversation.
It’s somewhat peculiar that the Jets are listed as plus-money home underdogs. There’s not a big enough gap between these clubs for that to make a lot of sense, so there should be some value in backing the Jets on the moneyline at +112.
Best Bet: Jets moneyline (+112)
There haven’t been many high-scoring Flames games of late, with four of their last five games tallying five goals scored or fewer. The same can be said for the Jets, who’ve seen six goals scored just once over their last five games. As a result, it’s hardly surprising to see the total for this matchup set at just 5.5, with the over sitting at -124, while the under is priced at +102. There’s enough offense that could push the over to hit, but there’s too much value in siding with the under 5.5 at +102, especially when you consider these teams already combined to score just five goals earlier this season.
Best Bet: Under 5.5 (+102)
The Winnipeg Jets have been a higher-scoring group than the Calgary Flames, which has them sitting with the 15th-highest goals per game in the league. They might be missing one of their most talented forwards, but Kyle Connor has continued to make a significant dent offensively. The Jets’ crafty winger has already tallied 43 points in 37 games, including sixteen goals. The Flames have been improving in their overall team defense and goaltending, but there’s too much to like about the prospects for Connor to light the lamp, which is priced at a very appealing number of +168.
Best Prop: Kyle Connor to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+168)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.